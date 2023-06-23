Eric Chou celebrates 28th birthday by revealing his baby's gender

Eric Chou is really excited to be a dad.

The Taiwanese singer, who turned 28 yesterday (Jun 22), celebrated his birthday by doing a gender reveal for his baby. Well, sort of.

“Big birthday. Celebrating my birthday this year as a family of three,” he posted on Instagram, along with two photos.

One pic was of him with his wife, former Sanlih Entertainment Television (SET) newscaster Dacie Chao, 33, while the other was a cute baby onesie with embroidered lemons on it.

Gotta be a girl, right?

While Eric did not explicitly say that they are expecting a girl, the hint is pretty obvious.

Netizens flooded the comments section with their guesses and congratulatory messages.

There were comments like "Is it a girl?", "It’s obviously a girl's outfit", and "May your family of three be blissful”.

Eric later “confirmed” the news by liking the first comment.