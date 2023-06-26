Eva Huang & husband slammed for saying 'kids will feel inferior if parents don't take them to Disneyland'

Chinese actress Eva Huang has found herself in a bit of a pickle after committing yet another a faux pas during a live stream auction.

The 40-year-old, who was previously criticised for her unprofessional behaviour during a live broadcast, recently sparked a social media storm when she and her husband, Chinese businessman Yang Zi, told their followers: “If you don't take your kids to Disneyland, they will feel inferior".

All this just to get them to buy the tour packages he was hawking.

Yang Zi claims kids will develop low self-esteem if they don't get to go to Disneyland like their peers.

It all started when Yang Zi said while promoting the packages: "If your child hears other kids gloating that their parents took them to Disneyland, but you didn't, this may lead to them having an inferiority complex.”

He added: "When we criticise [and tell them] not to be inferior… and to improve ourselves every day, what have we done for our children? If the child is in this situation, wouldn’t you be heartbroken?”

What sort of values are they imparting to their sons Andy and Anlin?

His “ignorant” remarks sparked heated discussions among netizens, who took to social media to slam the couple, who have two sons, Andy, 10, and Anlin, six, for causing anxiety.

There were comments like “With this kind of values, how can you teach your kids well?”, "[You] lack social responsibility, and also seem very ignorant", and “Isn't it more important for children to be happy? You will say anything just to make a sale".

After news of their faux pas made headlines, "Yang Zi’s live broadcast said that children will feel inferior if they don't go to Disneyland" started trending on Weibo’s hot search.

There were also netizens who wondered why they couple are doing live stream auctions when they are clearly wealthy.

“It's ridiculous to keep begging for money from the poor when you're so rich,” remarked one netizen, while another said: "Your family has so much money, please invite the kids from all over the country to go [to Disneyland]."

Photos: Eva Huang/Weibo, Chinapress