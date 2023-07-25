'Even an ageless male god will grow old': New pic of Julian Cheung, 51, leaves netizens feeling grey

Hong Kong singer-actor Julian Cheung will turn 52 this year. And honestly, that’s pretty much the age where the amount of white hair you have will begin to outnumber your black hair.



But why were netizens so surprised when they saw this picture of Julian?

Recently, his wife, Hong Kong actress Anita Yuen, 51, shared a pic she and Julian took with Chinese singer Zhou Xuan.

He looks fine, right?

Although Julian was wearing a cap in the photo, netizens were surprised to see white hair peeking out from underneath his cap.

“Even an ageless male god will grow old!” one netizen exclaimed in the comment section, while another wrote: “Has Julian grown white hair already?”

But seriously, what’s wrong with having white hair?

Maybe he got sick of having to dye his hair?

Luckily, this doesn’t seem to be something that neither Anita nor Julian appear to be fazed by.

In earlier interviews, Julian shared that he feels as if he’s running out of stamina, and that he finds that he’s unable to stay up late for filming, or practise for concerts without rest.

As a result, he plans to slowly phase out his on-screen work over the next five years and transition to behind-the-scenes.

Photos: Anita Yuen/Weibo, Julian Cheung/Weibo