Everyone in Japan wants to get their hair washed by this hairstylist with 'drumstick-like fingers'

We understand why one might feel self-conscious should they be born with a condition that makes them look different from others. A hairdresser in Nagoya, however, has not only embraced the very thing that makes him stand out — he is thriving thanks to it.

Japanese hairstylist Shogo Yoshida was born with a rare genetic condition called pachydermoperiostosis (PDP). Those with the condition have large fingertips, and will experience the thickening of the skin on the face, and excessive sweating of the hands and feet.

Though the condition is also sometimes associated with cardiovascular disorders, Yoshida's condition is considered mild.

He goes by the nickname Bachi Yubi-san, which basically means “drumstick fingers" and he isn’t afraid of sticking out like a sore thumb.

Yoshida, whose goal is to be a top hairstylist, has taken advantage of his fingers to provide hair washing services to his clients.

His unique service has been a hit in Japan, with many customers queuing for a chance to get their hair washed and scalps massaged by Yoshida.

Yoshida once said in an interview that he wasn’t always this confident about his condition.

He “used to hate [his] fingers”, but over time, got used to how distinctive they look.

Although he has faced criticism for “exploiting his condition for profit”, Yoshida, instead, promotes positivity and is an advocate for inclusivity.

He isn't shy about showing off his unique trait, and sometimes, even details the inconvenience of having clubbed fingers

He currently has over 40K followers on Instagram, and often takes to the social media to share about his life, which includes his trips to the manicurist.

Instead of looking at his condition as a limitation, Yoshida has made it work in his favour, and at the same time inspired others to embrace any physical differences they might have.