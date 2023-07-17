Ex-Mediacorp actor Dai Xiangyu, 38, says he barely gets to meet wife Chen Zihan, 45, twice a year

Last month, ex-Mediacorp actor Dai Xiangyu, 38, returned to Singapore to promote his new iQIYI drama Sisterhood.

In the drama, Xiangyu plays Kuang Haisheng, a gangster who falls hard for a samsui woman, played by Chinese actress Yelena Shaw (肖燕).

When speaking to 8world, Xiangyu shared that unlike the character, who's a hopeless romantic, he's more career-centric.

"[Haisheng] wanted to make [Yelena's character Ouyang Tianqing] his wife the moment he saw her. He wanted to spend the rest of his life with her. I'm not like that, I'm super rational."

In 2016, Xiangyu married Chinese actress Chen Zihan, who at 45, is seven years his senior.

When asked how they celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary, Xiangyu quipped: "Is seeing each other considered a celebration? It's not easy for us to meet, because we're working in different cities. It's actually very hard for us to even see each other twice a year."

He continued: "This time, we put aside our work, found a city that was close to both of us and met there."

Unlike during the honeymoon period where they were inseparable, Xiangyu said that he and his wife interact more like family members than lovers now.



According to him, that's an inevitable process of marriage.

Now you must be thinking, is being apart so much the reason they don't have children?

"With regards to kids... I'm not a courageous person, I'm not brave enough to have a child," he said.

"[My wife] is braver, but having a child takes more than just courage to 'happen'."

Xiangyu and his wife Chen Zihan Photos: Dai Xiangyu/Weibo