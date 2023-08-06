Ex Mediacorp actress Florence Tan and her twin daughters travelled to Greece to… take ballet lessons

New week, new celeb kids to gush over.

Former Mediacorp actress Florence Tan, 46, who’s based in Hong Kong with her Taiwanese businessman husband, Jack Liu, and their twin daughters, Viola and Novea, 15, are on holiday in Greece.



And you know what that means.

Lots and lots of holiday pictures.

Summer holiday.

In a post on July 26, Florence shared that they were in Athens to learn ballet and sight-see.

“Wishing for a fruitful dance journey trip,” she wrote.

That's Florence in light blue, third from left.

Then, on July 28, Florence shared pictures of her and her daughter attending a ballet class together.

“They are grade 8 ballet dancers in Hong Kong, except [for] me, [who’s a] new born baby in ballet world,” she wrote.

Netizens were full of praise for Florence for being adventurous enough to pick up a new skill and learn ballet alongside her daughters.

Others gushed that Viola and Novea are practically a chip off the old block, and “as beautiful as Florence”.