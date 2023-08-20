Ex-Sgag writer and wife take ‘more than 50% pay cut’ to start shiok tandoori burger stall

Took “over 50 per cent pay cuts” to go into F&B

Though Siraj and Syirah now draw salaries from their business, the amount is “not always stable” every month. “It’s a huge pay cut for us, more than 50 per cent of what we used to earn,” Syirah points out. “But we just have to try and see where this goes.”



The couple has since “cut down on lifestyle choices like holidays, meals and taking cabs” in order to pump money into sustaining their shop. According to Siraj, it was now or never for him and his wife to start their own stall.



He shares: “We manage lah. It helps that we are on the same page, and we’re not disappointing each other with the choices we make. We want to try to do something of our own while our family is still small and we can tighten our belts if we have to. If we had stayed in our jobs, we wouldn’t be as motivated to make this work.”



Syirah adds: “Now I can also spend more time with my child, and that's better than having the money to buy things.”

Super gritty look

Mahmud’s Tandoor has around 25 seats, with a couple of makeshift tables set up in a super rabak back alley against a large yellow sign that says 'Tandooright Here'. We love it, except when it rains.

The menu

Siraj and Syirah offer a focused menu with two types of burgers and a combination of meal sets. There is the OG Tandoori Burger ($12), which has a slab of baked tandoori chicken thigh sandwiched between brioche buns with sliced onions and mint yogurt, or the Crispydoori Burger ($12) variation with a fried chicken thigh patty, harissa mayonnaise and sliced cheddar. Customers can also upsize their burgers at $3 for an extra piece of chicken.

These are meant to go with sides like the tandoori-spiced

Wing Drum Hota Hai ($8.50)

for six mid-joint wing and drumlet pieces, thick-cut

Masala Fries (from $4)

and a

Loaded Chicken Masala Fries (from $6)

drizzled with harissa mayo, mint yogurt and diced tandoori chicken.

The masala fries are also offered as a set with your choice of a burger

($15; $17 for loaded fries)

, and Paati Party Platters with supersized portions are also on the menu

(from $20 for 4-6 pax Masala Fries Platter

).

The American-Asian fusion fast food experience is rounded off with slushie beverages in flavours like

Chai Peng Slush ($5)

and

Bandung Slush ($5)

. The slushies can be upsized too; just top up $2.

“We are going to have more pairings like wings and fries, and sampler boxes with slides, fries and wings. I’m experimenting with making a mango chilli sauce too,” says Syirah.

The OG Tandoori Burger, $12

A thick, meaty slab of chicken thigh is marinated in a tandoori spice blend (which includes cayenne pepper, cumin and onion powder), and baked in an oven. The extra aromatic, succulent chook packs just a hint of heat, and is garnished with onions and mint yogurt. It all makes for a nicely juicy burger that calls for extra napkins (always a good sign when it comes to burgers).

Crispydoori Burger, $12 (8 Days Pick!)

That said, we derive even more pleasure wolfing down the Crispydoori Burger, which has the same tandoori spice-marinated chicken thigh deep-fried till super crispy. And even messier, with piquant harissa mayo and melted cheddar tucked between pillowy toasted brioche buns. We ordered a set, and had our burger served with a side of masala fries and more harissa mayo. Bring wet wipes. Bring lots of it.

Wing Drum Hota Hai, $8.50

There are tandoori chicken wings and drumlets offered as a side. Each box comes with six pieces of mid-joint wings and drumlets, coated in tandoori seasoning and either fried or baked according to your choice. While the flavourful baked wings are shiok paired with a default tangy mint yogurt dip, we just prefer the madly crunchy fried chicken with harissa mayo (you can top up for more mayo or yogurt dip at $2 a portion).

Loaded Masala Fries, from $6 (8 Days Pick!)

Fries from fast food joints are usually seasoned simply with salt. This Loaded Masala Fries is the food equivalent of someone wearing everything in their wardrobe. The thick fries are first tossed with toasty masala spices, drizzled with minty yogurt, and topped with tandoori chicken chunks.



It’s an explosion of calories and flavours, but we guess you just have to somehow find space in your tummy for this on top of the tandoori burger. It’s worth it lah.

Chai & Bandung Slushies, $5 each

Mahmud’s Tandoor offers mineral water and soft drinks to go with their food, plus house-made slushies in two flavours. We find the Bandung Slush too sweet for our liking, but the Chai Peng Slush is reasonably refreshing, though the tea flavour is muted due to all the ice. Pretty fun and on theme drink to go with ‘South Asian’ fast food, though.

The details

Mahmud’s Tandoor is at Curbside Crafters, 730 North Bridge Rd, S198698. Open Tues-Sun, 12pm-8.30pm. www.instagram.com/mahmudstandoor



