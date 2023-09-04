Ex Shangri-La 'chief baker' famous for croissants relocates Hougang bakery after 80% rental increase

Lost $10K monthly at previous location

The only downside to moving is the risk of losing his regulars at Hougang. He shares that “business had been pretty unpredictable” recently prior to his big move, “with more low seasons than highs”. Due to “uncertainties in the economy” and inflation, Andrew had to increase the prices of his pastries, which caused his business to slow down. He called it a “domino effect” — “whenever prices increase for commodities or daily goods, people tend to want to spend less”.

It got to the point where

Andrew made “a loss of $10K per month” from the beginning of this year.

Nonetheless, he had a “good base of regular customers” in Hougang, whom he hopes will continue to patronise Butter Bread through its

website

, which offers both pick-up and delivery.

Since moving to Beach Road, Andrew says there’s been a “reduction of business by 90 percent for walk-ins”, which he attributes to people being unaware about his move. However, the baker remains positive, hoping to “drive the business online” — which explains why only 20 percent of his pastries are sold on-site, while the rest are only available online.

So why relocate to Beach Road instead of somewhere cheaper?

“We felt that having a pick-up location in a more central area makes it more accessible for our customers. Previously, we did quite a bit of deliveries to central locations for regulars who ordered from their offices, so we also saw the potential in [having a shop in Beach Road].”

He admits the business is “still making $10K losses monthly”, but reasons that it’s only been slightly over a month since Butter Bread moved to its new address. He’s hopeful they will “gain more customers” given time.