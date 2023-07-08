Ex TVB actors Jerry Ku and Martin Tong now sell curry fishballs at a roadside stall in China

Looks like former TVB actor Jerry Ku (古明華) is taking to the streets for his latest food venture.



The 59-year-old, best known for playing the character 'So Gay' in 2012 comedy Divas in Distress, opened a cha chaan teng in Jiangmen, China last year, and has now branched out to roadside food stalls.

According to Jerry’s social media, he has partnered up with fellow former TVB actor Martin Tong (汤俊明), 50.



In a short clip, the duo can be seen loading food and equipment into a van, before driving at a streetside stall.

Then Jerry and Martin start skewering curry fishballs and other snacks to sell.

Classic HK stars selling a classic HK snack. Yum!

Apart from doing the grunt work, the two served their customers, and also posed for photos together, quickly attracting quite a crowd.



It was later revealed that the two actors took home about S$150 for their day’s work.

Unfortunately, it looks like the actors won’t be at the stall every day so we're not sure what that would do for business.

Despite his F&B ventures in China, Jerry, who left TVB in 2020 after 26 years, shared in a previous interview that he’s still “based in Hong Kong”. His wife and daughter are also still living there.



Jerry is the sole breadwinner of his family, with his wife left with mobility problems following an accident.

