Ex-TVB star Hiromi Wada reunites with long-lost father after 23 years all thanks to the internet

Last December, ex-TVB actress Hiromi Wada (和田裕美) asked the Internet to help her find her father whom she hasn't seen in 23 years.

At that time, the 35-year-old, who has a Japanese dad and Hong Konger mum, shared on Instagram some throwback pics of her family as well as her dad's name, height, and place of birth.

“If you see him, please contact me. I have lost contact with him since I was 12 years old,” she pleaded.

Impressively, she managed to get leads to her dad's whereabouts within five hours.

Now, after nine long months, guess who finally reunited with her dad?

Sharing a clip of her with her parents on Instagram earlier this week, Hiromi gushed: "I was looking for my dad who was in Japan and I did it! I can die without regrets, everything else in the world doesn't matter anymore. I haven't seen you in two decades and I miss you so much, dad!"

She continued: "I had mix feelings since we haven't seen each other in so long. No words are necessary, our family is back together. My wish came true now that I found my dad."

Hiromi also shared that her dad had been alone all these while and that she will "frequently go back to Japan to accompany [him] from now on".

"Daddy told me that if we're not happy in Hong Kong, we can come back to live [in Japan] anytime. I love you daddy and mummy. You guys are the most important people to me," she added.

In a separate video, Hiromi said she always thought she resembled her mum until she reunited with her dad.

"Turns out I really look like my dad too," she mused.