Ex-TVB star Hiromi Wada reunites with long-lost father after 23 years all thanks to the internet
The 35-year-old star took to Instagram to look for her dad last December.
Last December, ex-TVB actress Hiromi Wada (和田裕美) asked the Internet to help her find her father whom she hasn't seen in 23 years.
At that time, the 35-year-old, who has a Japanese dad and Hong Konger mum, shared on Instagram some throwback pics of her family as well as her dad's name, height, and place of birth.
“If you see him, please contact me. I have lost contact with him since I was 12 years old,” she pleaded.
Impressively, she managed to get leads to her dad's whereabouts within five hours.
Now, after nine long months, guess who finally reunited with her dad?
Sharing a clip of her with her parents on Instagram earlier this week, Hiromi gushed: "I was looking for my dad who was in Japan and I did it! I can die without regrets, everything else in the world doesn't matter anymore. I haven't seen you in two decades and I miss you so much, dad!"
She continued: "I had mix feelings since we haven't seen each other in so long. No words are necessary, our family is back together. My wish came true now that I found my dad."
Hiromi also shared that her dad had been alone all these while and that she will "frequently go back to Japan to accompany [him] from now on".
"Daddy told me that if we're not happy in Hong Kong, we can come back to live [in Japan] anytime. I love you daddy and mummy. You guys are the most important people to me," she added.
In a separate video, Hiromi said she always thought she resembled her mum until she reunited with her dad.
"Turns out I really look like my dad too," she mused.
Hiromi, who was brought up by her mum in Hong Kong, said in an interview that she hated her dad when she was growing up.
Her parents would fight a lot and would even get physical at times, causing her to live in fear.
"At one point, I didn’t want to be Japanese," she admitted.
Hiromi, however, managed to let go of the past as she grew older. It was then that she harboured hopes of reconciling with her dad.
It wasn't easy locating him. Hiromi said she tried sending letters to their old home in Japan and going to the Japanese embassy in Hong Kong to look for information about her dad, but all her efforts were in vain.
Hiromi then decided to turn to the Internet for help and the rest is history.Hiromi with her dad Do you think Hiromi looks more like her mum or dad? Photos: Hiromi Wada/Instagram
Related topicsHiromi Wada
Read more of the latest in