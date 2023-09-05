F1 road closures 2023 from Sep 13-19: What are the best ways to get around the race circuit during the Singapore GP?

The Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2023 is taking place from Sep 15 to 17 on our sunny shores. And yes, it’s that time of the year where there will be road closures around Marina Centre and the Padang. This year, roads in the area will be closed from Sep 13 to 19 to get the roads ready for the race.

Whether you’re a diehard motorhead heading to the race to see the likes of Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen burn rubber on track, or you're a non-fan trying to avoid getting stuck in a maze of diversions, plan your journey with this handy guide.

F1 road closures in Singapore 2023: Dates, routes, bus diversions, and other details to know

When is the Singapore Grand Prix? Sep 15-17. Limited tickets are still available here.

When do road closures start? Road closures start from 12.01am on Sep 13.

When does it end? Roads will re-open in phases after the night race on Sep 17, with all roads fully accessible by 5.30am on Sep 19.

#1: Which roads will be closed from Sep 13 to 19?

This map below shows the road closures and diversions from Sep 13 to 19.

Road closures and diversions for F1 race weekend in Singapore in 2023. (Photo: Singapore GP)

However, some roads will be made accessible during peak hours from Sep 13-15.

From Sep 13-14, 5.30am-10am, these roads will be accessible:

Collyer Quay >> St Andrew’s Road >> Stamford Road

Nicoll Highway >> Esplanade Drive/Stamford Road

Republic Boulevard >> Raffles Avenue >> Bayfront Avenue

Similarly, on Sep 15, 5.30am-10am, these roads will be reopened temporarily:

Collyer Quay >> St Andrew’s Road >> Stamford Road

Nicoll Highway >> Esplanade Drive/Stamford Road

Which roads are accessible after the race? Reopening roads will be a gradual process that starts Sep 18. All roads will be fully accessible by 5.30am on Sep 19. See which roads are accessible from Sep 18-19 in the map below.

Roads to be reopened temporarily during peak hours from Sep 13-15. (Photo: Singapore GP)Road access from Sep 18-19. (Photo: Singapore GP)

Not sure about road closures, re-opening hours and more? Check this interactive map which tells you the road diversion situation according to days and time of day.

#2: Public transport

Your best bet is to take public transport between Sep 13 and 19 if you’re heading to the area or the race circuit. While it's more convenient to take the MRT or bus, as opposed to taxis and private hire cars, there are still bus route diversions and other things to take note of.

Photo: Unsplash/ Kylle Pangan

Extended hours for MRT services from Sep 15-17

Trust us when we say the MRT is the most fuss-free way to get in and out of the race circuit. F1 ticketholders can refer here to find out which MRT station is closest to their designated gates. Train services will be extended on race days to facilitate the dispersal of F1 crowds:

Sep 15: Available at City Hall MRT station until 12.45am

Sep 16: Until 12.30am at City Hall MRT station

Sep 17: Until 12.45am at City Hall MRT station

Operating hours for selected connecting bus services serving MRT stations will also be extended to match the last train services.

You may be met with road diversions when you’re trying to walk from the MRT station to various venues. Google Maps may or may not reflect these changes. So plan your route instead with this map below, which highlights pedestrian routes from public transport points.

Pedestrian routes from public transport points from Sep 13-18. (Photo: Singapore GP)

Bus route diversions

From Sep 12-18, over 30 bus services will be skipping stops in the area due to road closures.

Affected SBS Transit bus services: 10, 10e, 14/14A, 14e, 16/16M, 32, 51, 56, 57, 63/63A, 70/70A/70M, 80, 100, 107/107M, 111, 124, 130, 131/131A, 133, 145, 162/162M, 166, 174, 195/195A, 196/196A, 196e, 197, 502/502A, 652, 660, 850E, 851 and 851e. More info here

Affected SMRT bus services: 61, 75, 665, 868E, 951E, 960, 960e, 961, and 961M. More info here

Affected Tower Transit bus services: 77, 97, 97e, 106, 167, 656, 663 and 857. More info here

Affected Go-Ahead bus services: 36, 518.

Change of bus terminal: From Sep 13 to 18, bus service 195 will temporarily operate from Kampung Bahru Terminal instead of Marina Centre Terminal.

Plan your route with the full list of bus route diversions here.

Taxis and private hire cars: What to know

If you really, really have to take a cab, note that taxis have an additional surcharge of $8 on Sep 15 (10.30pm to midnight) and Sep 16-17 (9.30pm to midnight) for trips commencing from the following locations:

Taxi stands

Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre at Raffles Boulevard (C25)

Suntec Towers 1 & 2 at Temasek Boulevard (C18)

Suntec Towers 3 & 4 at Temasek Boulevard (C19)

Suntec Tower 5 at Temasek Boulevard (C27)

Millenia Walk at Raffles Boulevard (C20)

Millenia Tower at Temasek Avenue (C21)

Capitol Piazza at North Bridge Road (C13)

Peninsula Excelsior Hotel at Coleman Street (C08)

Income @ Raffles at Collyer Quay (E32)

Temporary taxi stand at the bus stop behind The Concourse at Nicoll Highway (BS 80161)

MYP Centre At Battery Road (E13) (Reserved for wheelchair-bound commuters from 8pm to 12 midnight)

Driveways

Conrad Centennial Singapore

The Pan Pacific Hotel Singapore

PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay

Mandarin Oriental Singapore

The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore

Marina Bay Sands Casino

Marina Bay Sands Tower 1

Marina Bay Sands Tower 3

Private hire car (PHC) pick-up and drop-off points

PHCs can only pick up and drop passengers off at these designated spots around the race circuit:

Parkroyal on Beach Road (Lobby)

The Concourse Shopping Mall (Lobby)

Conrad Centennial (Lobby)

Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre at Raffles Blvd (via Temasek Blvd)

Raffles City Shopping Centre (via North Bridge Road)

South Beach Tower (via Middle Road)

Funan Mall

Marina Bay Sands Casino

MBS Sands Expo & Convention Centre

UOB Plaza (Driveway)

Temporary pick-up/drop-off point at bus stop outside OUE Bayfront along Collyer Quay (BS03019), only from 7pm-1am from Fri-Sun)

One Raffles Place (Driveway)

More info here