Fan Bingbing is now a 'new Hongkonger', rents luxury home for S$108,700 a month

Fan Bingbing, once one of China’s top actresses, has been trying to relaunch her career since falling from grace with her tax evasion scandal in 2018.

The 42-year-old star has been actively developing her career overseas, and has also been making frequent appearances in Hong Kong.

She had reportedly been planning to acquire Hong Kong residency through investment immigration for nearly a decade, and finally became a "new Hongkonger" in recent years.

According to Hong Kong media, home for Bingbing is now a sprawling mansion on Barker Road at The Peak which spans over 5,000 sq ft.

The home features five bedrooms, four ensuite bathrooms, a garden, and a 1,000 sq ft terrace, with breathtaking views of Victoria Harbour.

In May, Bingbing posted a video that was apparently filmed at her home. It revealed the minimalist Japanese-style decor of the mansion. Even the bathroom includes a Japanese-style bathtub.

All that luxury doesn’t come cheap. Bingbing reportedly rents the house for around HK$650K (S$108.7K) a month.

Her neighbours include notable figures like Alibaba founder Jack Ma and Hong Kong real estate tycoon Lee Shau Kee.

According to an insider, Bingbing, who has a rumoured net worth of over 7 billion yuan (S$1.28bil), had been looking for a property in Hong Kong before obtaining her residency, but decided to rent instead of buying.

“She’s really lucky. If she bought it a few years ago, she would have suffered a big loss,” said the source.

Check out the view from Bingbing's HK home. Photos: Fan Bingbing/Weibo