Fat Hope trailer: Alien Huang shows off his charms in posthumous rom-com

The teaser trailer for Fat Hope, the rom-com starring the late Taiwanese singer-host Alien Huang, is here — on his third death anniversary (Sept 16).

The Chinese-language Fat Hope follows a snobbish model (Taiwanese actress Lin Yu-pin) who plumbs up a few sizes after someone puts a curse on her. She then turns to her friend (Huang) and her mother (Liu Ling Ling) for support.

Huang, 36, was found dead at his home in the Beitou district, Taipei, on Sept 16, 2020.

According to the coroner’s report, he died from cardiovascular complications due to an aortic dissection, which led to a blockage of his blood vessels.

Huang’s other Singaporean works include the 2012 Mediacorp drama Joys of Life and the 2011 Michelle Chong-helmed comedy Already Famous.

Fat Hope, which wrapped production in 2018, is slated to open in cinemas on Feb 8, 2024, just in time for the Chinese New Year holidays (Feb 10-12).

In a statement announcing the movie’s release date and poster last week. Fat Hope director Joyce Lee (2016’s Young & Fabulous) wrote: “Sorry to keep all of you waiting. I would like to apologise for the long wait and hope you can understand.

“After going through several challenges, Fat Hope is finally scheduled to be officially released in Singapore on February 8, next year’s Lunar New Year. We hope to see you at the big screen.”