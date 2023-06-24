Faye Wong’s daughter Leah Dou plays chef in first TV drama

Chinese pop diva Faye Wong’s eldest daughter, Leah Dou will be playing a chef in an upcoming Chinese drama. Loosely translated as Her Way To Survive, the drama stars Leah and Chinese actor Eric Wang, 37.

This is not Leah’s first foray into acting, of course. The 26-year-old previously starred in two films, Bipolar, and The Eleventh Chapter, both released in 2021.

The Eleventh Chapter also starred Chinese actress Zhou Xun, 48. Leah’s turn as Jin Duoduo won her considerable praise, with Leah winning the Best Supporting Actress award at the 9th Beijing International Film Festival. She was also nominated for the Best New Performer award at the 30th Huading Awards.

Not much is known about Her Way To Survive yet, though it has been reported that the drama centres around the ‘seven-year itch’ that one might experience in a relationship, referring to the popular belief that one might start to feel dissatisfied or cheat on their partner after being in a relationship for seven years.

A gymming chef?

In a short video posted on Weibo by the drama’s production team, Leah is seen gearing up for her role, with clips of her training in the gym, and whipping up dishes in the kitchen.

Is anyone else reminded of Hong Kong singer-actor Nicholas Tse, who has reinvented himself as a cooking travelogue show host and Michelin-recognised cook Chef Nic (aka Faye’s boyfriend) in recent years? Wonder if Chef Nic shared cooking tips with Leah.

Looks like Chef Nic's got a thing or two to teach Leah.

Fans were also surprised to see how Leah appeared to have shed her rebellious, punk-rock image for the drama. At the press conference, Leah turned up in an all-white outfit, with her chin tattoo covered by make-up, and her hair neatly pulled back.

Apart from acting, Leah is also a singer, having released her debut album, Stone Cafe in 2016 when she was 19.

Photos: Leah Dou/Weibo, 她的生存之道/Weibo, PBE Media

Pretty in white.