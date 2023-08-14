Felicia Chin takes 3 months of no-pay leave to film new Mediacorp drama

Keep your eyes peeled for Felicia Chin who is making her acting return in December this year as the female lead of upcoming Mediacorp drama, I Do, Do I?.

The 35-year-old former Mediacorp artiste left showbiz in mid-2022 to join faith based company Hai Hao Ma? to spearhead their social media content.

The 20-episode series will see Felicia playing Tho Yumi, the owner of a coffee shop, who falls in love with Leonardo De Luca (played by Jason Godfrey), an Italian she met while backpacking in Italy.

But of course, life isn’t smooth-sailing. Leonardo is unable to adapt to life in Singapore, and the lovers call it quits, with Leonardo returning to Italy. Now, there are still twists in store for the lovers, but you’ll have to watch the show to find out what happens.

Felicia recently spoke to local Chinese media outlet Shin Min Daily News, answering a couple of queries their readers had about her ‘comeback drama’.

In her reply, Felicia revealed that she took three months of no-pay leave to film I Do, Do I?.

