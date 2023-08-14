Felicia Chin takes 3 months of no-pay leave to film new Mediacorp drama
The ex Mediacorp actress now works as a content creator for a faith based company.
Keep your eyes peeled for Felicia Chin who is making her acting return in December this year as the female lead of upcoming Mediacorp drama, I Do, Do I?.
The 35-year-old former Mediacorp artiste left showbiz in mid-2022 to join faith based company Hai Hao Ma? to spearhead their social media content.
The 20-episode series will see Felicia playing Tho Yumi, the owner of a coffee shop, who falls in love with Leonardo De Luca (played by Jason Godfrey), an Italian she met while backpacking in Italy.
But of course, life isn’t smooth-sailing. Leonardo is unable to adapt to life in Singapore, and the lovers call it quits, with Leonardo returning to Italy. Now, there are still twists in store for the lovers, but you’ll have to watch the show to find out what happens.
Felicia recently spoke to local Chinese media outlet Shin Min Daily News, answering a couple of queries their readers had about her ‘comeback drama’.
In her reply, Felicia revealed that she took three months of no-pay leave to film I Do, Do I?.
Yep, Feli's back (for 20 episodes).
“Last year, when I announced that I was leaving showbiz, I mentioned that if there’s a suitable role, I would still act. After I joined my new company, I spoke with my colleagues, and we all agreed that since I’m creating content related to social media, it’s important to remain in the public eye. Both my company and I agree that it’s important to continue filming dramas,” Felicia shared.
However, even though she was on no-pay leave for three months, the busy bee continued to film and upload content for Hai Hao Ma?.
“It’s a form of duty that I hold towards my job, that I wish to contribute towards,” she said.
The actress went on to muse that it’s been a year since she last acted in a drama and that she had to go through a period of adjustment when she first started filming I Do, Do I?.
“It’s a different way of life from how I was during the past year. But after I started filming, I got used to it, and particularly cherished my days off. I’m grateful for those,” she said, going on to thank her husband, Mediacorp actor Jeffrey Xu, for being her “chauffeur” and cheering her on during that period.
Photos: Felicia Chin/Instagram
