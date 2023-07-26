Film producer Tiffany Chen bought a wedding dress for her helper when she got married

Hong Kong film producer Tiffany Chen, 64, sure is generous.



First came reports that Tiffany had gifted a S$28.3mil apartment in Beijing to her son, actor Jacky Heung, after the 39-year-old and his actress wife, Bea Hayden, 39, welcomed their first child in 2020.

Then, it was said that Tiffany, who’s now doing live stream sales like many other celebs out there, was giving out iPhones and iPads to lucky viewers.

Now, Tiffany has shared in a variety show that her generosity extends to everyone around her. She also said she treats her domestic helpers like family.

From left to right: Jacky, Bea, Tiffany, Jacky and Bea's son, and Charles.

She went on to reveal that she bought a wedding dress and a gold bracelet for her helper of 30 years when she got married.

She also plans to give out ‘scholarships’ to her helper’s kids if they do well in school.

Of course, that's all chump change for Tiffany.



She is married to billionaire film producer Charles Heung, 74, who owns film production company China Star Entertainment Group. Tiffany is the vice chairman and administrative producer of the company.

According to a 2022 media report, Charles has a net worth of US$1.2bil (S$1.59bil).

Photos: Tiffany Chen/Weibo