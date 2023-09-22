Fir Rahman, Kamal Adli star in crime drama Operandi Gerhana, first Mediacorp show to simulcast on Mewatch and Netflix

Mediacorp’s upcoming Malay crime drama Operandi Gerhana (Phantom Squad) will debut simultaneously on mewatch and Netflix on Sept 25.

This is the first time a Mediacorp title is simultcast to Netflix viewers in Southeast Asia alongside Medicacorp’s mewatch prime subscribers.

Produced by Infinite Studios and written and directed by Mike Wiluan (Grisse, Motel Melati), Operandi Gerhana follows two outcast policemen (Fir Rahman and Kamal Adli) leading a squad of misfits to investigate the kidnapping of a fellow cop. But along the way they get caught in a triad war in 1950s Singapore.

To serve and protect: Fir Rahman and Kamal Adli play cops Omar and Yusof assigned to lead an anti-triad task force.

Packing heat: The little hand tells Aaron Mossadeg and Cassandra Spykerman it's time to rock n' roll.

She's the boss: You don't want to mess with Carmen Soo when you're on her turf.

Mata mata: Alaric Tay plays a cop (a total a-hole from what we heard) who likes breaking the rules...too much.

Shoot to thrill: Shane Mardjuki is ready to negotiate with his rivals.

Troublemaker: Former MTV VJ Jamie Aditya has found his new calling — as a gangster.

Stare and wear: Sunny Pang plays a....make a guess.

Shot in Batam, the six-part series features a cast from Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Australia, including Jamie Aditya, Carmen Soo, Alaric Tay, Cassandra Spykerman, Aaron Mossadeg, Shane Mardjuki, Sunny Pang and Michael Wahr. Watch the teaser here:

Operandi Gerhana (Phantom Squad) 60s Debut Trailer Eng Subs 2 by FS

After its premiere on mewatch for prime subscribers, Operandi Gerhana will be available free for mewatch viewers and on Suria every Monday to Thursday, 10pm, from Oct 2.