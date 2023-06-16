The Flash director takes on new Batman movie, The Brave and the Bold

The Flash director Andy Muschietti is back for more superhero mayhem. This time, he's taking on Batman.

According to Variety, the Argentine filmmaker will direct Batman: The Brave and the Bold. It is part of the ‘Gods and Monsters’ slate of new projects DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran announced in January; the line-up also includes Gunn’s own Superman Legacy.

Batman: The Brave and the Bold — not to be confused with the animated series that ran from 2008 to 2011 — is based on Grant Morrison’s run of Batman stories, and follows the adventures of Bruce Wayne and his son Damian, who also doubles as his sidekick Robin.

“Damian Wayne is my favourite Robin,” said Gunn back in January. “He’s a little assassin who Batman tries to get in line and so this is the story of two of them, and the beginning of sort of the Bat Family in the DCU.”

Batman: The Brave and the Bold will mark the first live-action film appearance of Robin since Chris O’Donnell played the part opposite George Clooney in 1997’s Batman and Robin.

Team effort: Andy Muschietti with the cast of The Flash (from left) Ron Livingston, Ben Affleck, Ezra Miller, Kiersey Clemons, Barbara Muschietti, Maribel Verdu and Sasha Calle at the Los Angeles Premiere held at the Ovation Hollywood on June 12, 2023.

Muschietti is no stranger to Batman: The Flash features two iterations of the Dark Knight, one played by Ben Affleck, and another by Michael Keaton. (Psst, there's actually a third but let's not go there....)

“We saw The Flash; even before taking the reins at DC Studios, and knew we were in the hands of not only a visionary director but a massive DC fan,” said Gunn and Safran (per Variety) of Muschietti.

“It’s a magnificent film — funny, emotional, thrilling — and Andy’s affinity and passion for these characters and this world just resonates through every frame.

“So, when it came time to find a director for The Brave and the Bold, there was really only one choice. Luckily, Andy said yes. Barbara signed on to produce with us and we were on our way. They’re an extraordinary team, and we couldn’t have better or more inspiring partners as we embark on this thrilling new adventure in the DCU.”

Batman: The Brave and the Bold has no connection to the Robert Pattinson-led The Batman and its sequel that’s due out in 2025.

And that means DC Studios will be looking for an actor to don the cape and cowl. But that’s another story for another time.