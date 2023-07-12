Logo
Fraud victims hang banners with TVB actor Roger Kwok’s name splashed across them in Hong Kong
Fraud victims hang banners with TVB actor Roger Kwok’s name splashed across them in Hong Kong

And no, it wasn't a case of mistaken identity.

Fraud victims hang banners with TVB actor Roger Kwok’s name splashed across them in Hong Kong
By Jiamun Koh
Published July 12, 2023
Updated July 13, 2023
Celebs have to be extra careful when it comes to choosing the brands they engage with. 

Lately, a group of Chinese property owners were unhappy that a development they had acquired in the Greater Bay Area turned out to be different from what they were promised.

Thinking that the developer, R&F Properties, was intentionally trying to scam them, they put up banners in Hong Kong's Wan Chai and Mong Kok districts demanding an explanation.

The banners were also directed at TVB actor Roger Kwok begging him to speak up for the victims. 

Why was Roger singled out though?

In 2019, the 58-year-old star attended an event organised by R&F Properties, which led the victims to assume he's the brand's ambassador.

The big-character poster put up by the victims

The banners read: "The development Roger Kwok endorsed screwed up! Can you please speak up and save the victims!"

“R&F Properties' [Chairman of the Board of Directors] 'Sze Lim Li' cheated Hong Kongers across the borders! There's no one to stop him!" they berated. 

The victims also added pictures of Roger at the company's event (see below) to the banner to explain why they associated the star with the company.

Roger Kwok housing scam

Roger at an event organised by R&F Properties in 2019


However, reports say Roger only attended the event then as a special guest and is in fact not an ambassador for R&F Properties.

Photos: sinchew.com

