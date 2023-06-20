Free F1 screenings, behind-the-scenes tours and more race-themed activities to check out — get your heart racing before the Singapore Grand Prix in September

The Singapore Grand Prix is happening from September 15-17 this year, but F1 festivities are already revving up with free activities lined up from now until race weekend. It’s all part of the Singapore Grand Tour, which will bring race action of all sorts around Singapore by way of live race screenings, F1 car simulator experiences, and even behind-the-scenes tours.

The F1 season is already underway, with the likes of Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso burning rubber on tracks around the world, from Australia to Austria. If you’ve been scrimping on a subscription to buy an actual race ticket, there are still ways for you to catch live F1 race screenings for free from now until September.

There will be complimentary live screenings of the Austrian, Hungarian, Belgian, Dutch and Italian F1 races and qualifying sessions at various locations islandwide. All you have to do is to pencil in the following dates and times, and go early to chope your spot.

Austria GP: Jul 1-2 at Bugis+

Hungary GP: Jul 22-23, One Punggol

Belgium GP: Jul 29-30, Suntec City

Netherlands GP: Aug 26-27, Dempsey

Italy GP: Sep 2-3, HDB Hub

Photo: Singapore GP

For those who want to get a feel of what it’s like to be an F1 driver, take note of where the Singapore GP Truck will be making its pit stops. After all, from now until Sep 15-17, the truck will bring interactive F1-themed activities and games to venues from malls to community centres. Have a go at the F1 racing simulator and other games and find out if you’ve got what it takes to challenge Max Verstappen.

For the rest of this month, the truck will make its way to SAFRA Choa Chu Kang on Jun 21-23, 3pm-9pm, and Bedok Public Library on Jun 24-25, 12pm-6pm (full schedule here).

Are there even more ways to get closer to the action, you ask. Yes, but it involves quick reflexes and a stroke of luck. There are activities such as free guided behind-the-scenes tours at the F1 Pit Building on Aug 19-20 that will take visitors up close into the race control room and F1 garages. The popular Pit Lane Experience also makes a return on Sep 14, a day before the Circuit Park officially opens — free tickets up for grabs but only available via ballot from Jul 1 on the Singapore GP website.