Gary Chaw's 14-year-old son rumoured to be dating Alyssa Chia's daughter, 18

The internet has a fascination with celeb offspring, even more so when they are dating each other.

Recently, the internet was abuzz with rumours of a budding relationship between Taiwanese actress Alyssa Chia’s eldest daughter Angelina Sun, 18, and Malaysian singer Gary Chaw’s 14-year-old son, Joe.

It started when Angelina Instagram Storied a snap of Joe competing in a basketball match.

Right around the same time, Joe reposted Angelina’s selfie.

Shippers were convinced that the teens are dating and soon discussion threads with the topic "Gary Chaw's son and Alyssa Chia's daughter said to be dating” began popping up online.

The posts that started it all

While they would make quite a cute couple, some netizens pointed out that they are unlikely to be dating ‘cos they live in different countries. Joe is in Taiwan and Angelina, United States.

Furthermore, Joe is only 14, and this could simply be a case of friends sharing each other's posts, so don't read too much into it.

Joe later confirmed this by posting "Just a friend chill" on Instagram.

Angelina is Alyssa’s daughter from her first marriage to Chinese businessman Sun Zhihao, whom she divorced in 2010.

The actress married Taiwanese actor Xiu Jie Kai in 2015 and they have two daughters, nicknamed Yun Fei, eight, and Si Yu, six.

Alyssa and Angelina

Joe is Gary’s son with Taiwanese fashion blogger Wu Shuling. The couple, who announced their divorce last November, also have a 12-year-old daughter, Grace.

Gary and Joe

Photos: Joe Chaw/Instagram, Angelina Sun/Instagram, PBE Media