German TikToker divides S’porean netizens after praising local KFC

German TikToker praises KFC in Singapore

TikToker @chiaciek saw her comment section blow up after posting a video of herself eating KFC’s cheese fries. “I can’t go back to Germany after trying the KFC in Singapore,” she wrote, adding that the food was “made different here”. According to her posts, she moved here after marrying her Singaporean husband.

Singaporean TikTokers weigh in

Her video attracted some 152 comments from netizens debating about her statement. Some opined that the Singapore franchise lost out to other fast food chains, while one commenter insisted that the Malaysian KFC was superior.

Some defended our local KFC, which has exclusive cheese fries topped with a cheesy sauce, mayonnaise and chopped spring onions. TikToker @terrapin pointed out that “it takes a foreigner to appreciate the franchise here”, with the creator herself agreeing that the fried chicken served at KFC outlets in Europe “is so small”.

TikToker @JT gave a neutral response by saying: “KFC is not that bad. Depending on the staff cooking and preparing your meal at each different location (sic). My personal experience.”

Unlimited Chicken Feast

For those who like Singapore’s KFC franchise, the chain is celebrating International Fried Chicken Day on Jul 6 by hosting its first Unlimited Chicken Feast from Jul 5 to 7 at three KFC outlets.



The ticketed event will have three sessions each for lunch and dinner. And each session is for 90 minutes, during which you can have unlimited servings of “over 10 food items, including the signature Original Recipe Chicken, Hot & Crispy Chicken, sides, desserts and soft drinks”.



The sides you can get are Popcorn Chicken, Tenders, the new Spicy Dippers with Sriracha-style Sauce, Nuggets, Coleslaw, Whipped Potato and French Fries. And for dessert, free-flow Egg Tart and Golden Mochi Balls with durian and chocolate fillings to wash down with bottomless soft drinks like Coca-Cola, Sprite and Fanta Grape.



The feast will also have a sauce station with 10 different sauces for mixing and matching, like Original Recipe Gravy, Cheese, Spicy Tomato, BBQ Chipotle, Mentai Mayo, Ghost Pepper, Wasabi Mayo, Honey Mustard, Creamy Mayonnaise and Sour Cream.



For those who buy a ticket for the 7pm session on Jul 6, this will coincide with KFC’s annual Fried Chicken Day Party, which will be hosted by Mediacorp Class 95 FM DJs The Muttons and Yes 933 DJ Hazelle Teo. It will have an “exclusive menu” with games and prizes, as well as a free goodie bag with limited-edition KFC merch.

Tickets for the feast are now available in pairs via

Chope

, at $18.95 per pax for lunch, and $21.95 per pax for dinner. The lunch slots are from 11am-12.30pm, 1pm-2.30pm and 3pm-4.30pm. Dinner slots from 5pm-6.30pm, 7pm-8.30pm, 9pm-10.30pm. The three participating outlets are Harbourfront, Kallang Stadium Boulevard and Woodlands 888.