Got the iPhone 15? These must-have USB-C accessories can maximise its capabilities, from gaming to data backup

Congratulations on getting your hands on that brand new and shiny iPhone 15. The Lightning charging port, which has been a staple of Apple's mobile devices for over a decade, has made way for the future as the iPhone 15 line-up (from $1,299, available here with next-day delivery) now adopts the universal USB-C port. As USB-C offers a higher power delivery rate and faster charge, what this essentially means is that your new iPhone 15 is going to work right off the bat with some cool USB-C accessories.

Here are some USB-C accessories which will help you get the most out of your new iPhone 15.

Backbone One Controller ($189)

Mobile gamers, this one’s for you. Apple has touted the new A17 Pro chip as a monster win for gaming — it supports hardware-accelerated ray tracing and a 6-core GPU, features never seen before in an iPhone. Complete your mobile gaming setup with the Backbone One controller, essentially a gaming controller which holds your phone in place and connects via USB-C.

And with the Backbone One's ergonomic design and tactile buttons, you can expect a console-level gaming experience — on your iPhone 15. “It’s like having a PlayStation,” states one of the Amazon reviews. Note that the Backbone One will work only on games with controller support.

Backbone One gaming controller, $189. Buy it on Amazon

PhotoFast PhotoCube Card Reader for iOS & Android ($68.49)

While iCloud backup is the default option for your iPhone, if you prefer to have your iPhone contents securely backed up on a local drive as well, the PhotoFast PhotoCube Card Reader is the gadget for you.

Together with the PhotoFast ONE app and a separate microSD (up to 2TB) plugged into the PhotoFast PhotoCube Card Reader, you can perform iPhone backups and transfer files between devices easily anytime and anywhere.

PhotoFast PhotoCube card reader, $68.49. Buy it on Amazon

UGREEN USB C Plug 30W Nexode USB C GaN Charger ($29.99)

This nifty gadget allows iPhone users to charge their devices, from the iPhone 15 to Macbooks, in a jiffy. The GaN USB-C Adapter allows you to make full use of the 27 wattages your iPhone can receive (using a USB adapter at lower wattage means it will take a longer time for your phone to charge).

GaN, or gallium nitride, offers significant advantages, including faster device charging as compared to traditional silicon chargers, thanks to their higher power output and efficiency. They also tend to run cooler and are more energy-efficient, so you not only have energy savings, your device charges safely without overheating or short-circuiting.

UGREEN USB C Plug 30W Nexode USB C GaN Charger, $29.99. Buy it on Amazon

Apple USB-C Digital AV Multiport Adapter ($95.85)

Ever wished you could connect your iPhone to your workplace monitor for presentations on the go? With USB-C, it is now much easier to connect your iPhone to an external display. If your monitor comes with a USB-C port, you can simply use a standard USB-C cable to connect your iPhone to the monitor. However, if it is a HDMI monitor or TV, you will need an adapter like Apple's USB-C Digital AV Multiport Adapter, or a USB-C to HDMI cable.

Apple USB-C Digital AV Multiport Adapter, $95.85. Buy it at Apple.

UGREEN USB C 3.2 Gen 2 10Gbps Cable ($22.99)

Why get another USB-C cable when there’s already one included with the iPhone? The USB-C cable that comes together with your iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max only supports data transfer up to USB 2 speeds, or 480Mbit/s. Unlock the full potential of your iPhone with the UGREEN USB 3.2 Gen 2 cable, capable of hitting a maximum data transfer speed of 10Gbps. Do note that only the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max support USB 3; the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are still on the slower USB 2.

UGREEN USB C 3.2 Gen 2 10Gbps Cable, $22.99. Buy it on Amazon

UGREEN USB C to Ethernet Adapter ($19.99)

If you find yourself hankering for faster internet speeds all the time, perhaps it is time you considered an Ethernet connection. Ethernet is generally faster, supporting up to 1000Mbps data transfer speed, and more reliable than WiFi.

The UGREEN USB-C to Ethernet Adapter allows you to connect an Ethernet cable to your iPhone for wired internet connection. Serious gamers will appreciate this, with quicker response times and a smoother gaming experience.

UGREEN USB C to Ethernet Adapter, $19.99. Buy it on Amazon

Samsung SSD T7 ($118)

The iPhone 15 lineup’s ability to shoot in LOG format has been warmly welcomed by video professionals all around the world. Choosing to shoot in LOG format, however, means that you will need to attach a separate storage drive to your iPhone while shooting, due to the resulting file size of the footage.

The lightning-fast USB 3.0 data transfer speeds on the Samsung SSD T7 ensures you can save all that data-heavy footage with minimal fuss. Note that not all external drives will work with the iPhone, so be sure to check on the manufacturer site before you purchase.

Samsung SSD T7 ($118). Buy it on Amazon