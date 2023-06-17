'Got people eat like this?': Zhu Houren and son Joel Choo try McDonald’s Oreo McFlurry and hashbrown hack

We get dipping your McDonald’s fries in their vanilla soft serve, but a hashbrown and Oreo McFlurry ice-cream sandwich? Really?

This baffling McDonald’s hack menu, where a dollop of of McFlurry ice cream is sandwiched between two hashbrowns went viral recently, but to be very honest?

The first time we heard of this supposedly delicious hack was when McDonald’s announced earlier last week that they’d be giving out free hashbrowns and McFlurry at their Nanyang Technological University (NTU) and Temasek Polytechnic (TP) outlets on June 9.

Though it was only for the first 50 customers, the offer was majorly hyped up… and so local actor Joel Choo, 28, enlisted his dad, Mediacorp veteran star Zhu Houren, 68, to do their own taste test.

So worth it or not? What does it taste like? We’ll let father and son tell you.

We'll pass on this, thanks.

One look at Houren’s face during the first few seconds of the video, and you’ll know what the actor was thinking.

“Got people eat like this?” Houren asked in disbelief.

As Joel assembled his masterpiece, it seemed like Houren was already regretting his decision to do a taste-test.

“Does it taste nice?” Houren asked Joel, after both had taken a bite.

“Maybe it’s ‘cos the McFlurry is coconut [flavoured]…” Joel started, only to be cut off by an impatient Houren: “I’m asking you if it’s nice, not whether it has coconut.”

“If you think it’s nice, then you [can] have it all,” Houren continued, placing his half-melted hashbrown and McFlurry combo onto Joel’s plate.

Would you try it?

But seriously, here’s what Houren has to say about the taste: “It’s not bad, but I won’t dare eat too much.” He then proceeds to excuse himself from the video, but not before grabbing the McFlurry to enjoy, sans hashbrown.

As for Joel, here’s what he thinks: “I think just enjoy them separately. So if you’re eating ice cream, then just eat ice cream. And if you’re eating hashbrowns, just eat the hashbrown.”

Oh, and they even enlisted a third taste-tester, Joel's mum and Houren's wife, Vera, with Houren laughing that "Mummy went to spit it out [off-camera]".



Oops.