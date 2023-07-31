Great housewarming gifts under S$100 to buy — even for homeowners who’ve already got everything

If you’re reading this, then you are likely at that point in life where you or your friends are buying and moving into their new homes. With such a momentous occasion, there will definitely be a housewarming party, or three, that you’ll be invited to.

If you don’t feel like giving cash as a way to congratulate your friends, consider practical housewarming gifts that will make the life of the receiver more pleasant and convenient. While household and kitchen appliances might be the most useful presents to get, they tend to be costly.

That’s why we’ve scoured the internet for 10 best housewarming gifts that are below $100. From coffee makers for the kitchen to calming candles for the bedroom, we’ve selected various types of presents that are suitable for different needs and homeowners. Pro-tip: If you need a last-minute gift in a hurry, zero in on the picks from Amazon, which offers fast and free shipping (as quick as one-day delivery!) for Prime members. Not a member yet? Sign up for a free 30-day trial here.

For first-time homeowners: Corelle Chip Resistant Dinnerware Set 18 Pieces in Ocean Blues

Save them the trouble of shopping around for dinnerware. Pretty plates and bowls enhance the dining experience. The Corelle dinnerware set consists of six dinner plates, six bread and butter plates and six soup bowls. They are made with three layers of glass that make them break- and chip-resistant while being lightweight and safe for the dishwasher, microwave and preheated oven.

Corelle Chip Resistant Dinnerware Set 18 Pieces in Ocean Blues ($99.75). Available on Amazon

Fans of steamboats, Korean barbecue and mookata no longer have to queue in line when they can dine in the comfort of their own home (with better quality meats you can pick yourself too!). The multi-purpose Bear grill fulfils all these roles with its three-litre shabu-shabu pot and grill plate. The temperature in each half can be controlled via its own thermostat for expedient cooking.

Bear Steamboat with BBQ Grill, 2-in-1 Multi-Cooker with Non-stick Inner Pot ($79.90). Available on Wondershop

The judicious use of scents in aromatherapy is a great way to unwind and relax after a long, stressful day. So gift your friend a calming experience with the Hush Candle bundle which comprises a Lavender Candle, Calming Room Spray and Lavender Bergamot Hand Sanitiser. The accompanying drawstring pouch makes for a useful bag for your travels or gym visits too.

Hush Candle Calming Gift Bundle ($45). Available on Amazon

For those who need good sleep: Epitex 100% Cotton 1200TC Dobby Bedsheet in Queen

We spend a third of our lives in bed, so why not make the sleeping experience as comfortable as possible? These fitted bedsheets from Epitex are made completely with Supima cotton with a thread count of 1,200 that feels soft and smooth to the touch.

Epitex 100% Cotton 1200TC Dobby Bedsheet in Queen ($89). Available on Amazon

For wine lovers: The Original Vacu Vin Wine Saver with 2 Vacuum Stoppers

Unfinished wine that isn’t stored properly will deteriorate in taste due to oxidation. That’s the problem that the Vacu Vin solves as it creates a vacuum seal with the aid of a rubber stopper to preserve wine for up to a week. The stoppers are reusable and can be used on red and white wines.

The Original Vacu Vin Wine Saver with 2 Vacuum Stoppers ($25.19). Available on Amazon

For those who love hosting: Table Matters Scandi Stone Wood Rectangular Cheese Board

Even if you’re not hosting a ham, cheese and wine party, the Table Matters cheese board can be used as a serving platter or as a lovely décor piece to create Instagram-worthy shots at home. This model is from the Scandi collection and is made with marble, slate and wood that’ll look as good on the dining table as it would in a shelfie.

Table Matters Scandi Stone Wood Rectangular Cheese Board ($54.86). Available on Amazon

No need to spend money at cafes when you can make your own coffee at home. The Bodum French press coffee and tea maker makes 350ml of coffee each time. Just add fresh coffee grounds and hot water, wait four minutes and press to filter before enjoying. This jug is made with heat-resistant borosilicate glass, a plunger and mesh filter of stainless steel and a BPA-free plastic handle and base.

Bodum Chambord French Press Coffee and Tea Maker in Chrome 12 Oz. ($47.56). Available on Amazon

For budding chefs: Lodge Cast Iron Skillet W/Spout 10.25"

A cast iron pan might not be the sexiest kitchen gadget but it is one that can be passed down through the generations with proper care and maintenance. Moreover, the Lodge skillet can be used on the stovetop or in the oven to create anything from a beautifully seared steak to crispy pan pizzas.

Lodge Cast Iron Skillet W/Spout 10.25" ($68). Available on Shopee

For music lovers: Sony Wireless Speakers

Houses that never lack the company of music would love wireless speakers. The latest model from Sony can be connected via Bluetooth as inbuilt technologies ensure crisp, powerful sounds with up to 16 hours of battery life. It also comes with a strap that makes it convenient to travel with.

Sony Wireless Speakers SRS-XB100 ($85). Available at Sony

For the messy one: Black & Decker 7.2V Wet & Dry Cyclonic Dustbuster Handheld Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

This Black & Decker vacuum cleaner can be used to clean up both wet and dry messes, so fret not if you’ve spilled a drink or have food crumbs all over the house after a party. The handheld and cordless build also adds extra convenience points. The vacuum has a capacity of 300ml and the removable and washable dirt bowl and filter ensure that it is in optimal vacuuming capacity.

Black & Decker 7.2V Wet & Dry Cyclonic Dustbuster Handheld Cordless Vacuum Cleaner ($74.90). Available on Shopee

