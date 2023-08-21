Logo
Guy declares love for K-Pop star Taeyeon at her Singapore gig, forgets girlfriend was next to him
Guy declares love for K-Pop star Taeyeon at her Singapore gig, forgets girlfriend was next to him

Lucky for him, his girlfriend found it funny.

Guy declares love for K-Pop star Taeyeon at her Singapore gig, forgets girlfriend was next to him
By Ainslyn Lim
Published August 21, 2023
Updated August 22, 2023
K-pop group Girls’ Generation member Kim Taeyeon, 34, was in Singapore over the weekend to perform two sold-out shows as part of her The Odd of Love tour. 

Taeyeon's last solo concert in Singapore was in 2019.

A day after the gigs, local fans flooded social media to gush about the Korean powerhouse singer’s performance.

However, one fan’s love for the star stood out from the rest. 

TikTok user Chawahad shared a hilarious video of her boyfriend shouting his love for Taeyeon. “Bro forgot he had a whole gf next to him," she wrote.

In the video, the boyfriend in question could be heard cheering along with the crowd prior to Taeyeon’s entrance.

His voice got increasingly higher as he chanted: “Kim Taeyeon, I love you!”

“To everyone at section 322, I’m sorry on behalf of my bf,” wrote Chawahad in her video. 

While we totally understand why she would feel paiseh at her boyfriend’s passionate declaration of love for Taeyeon, one can imagine what a great hype man he was. 

And it seems others agree.

“I was at 322 thank you for hyping the crowd,” laughed one netizen who was at the same concert.

Photos: Chawahad/ TikTok, Kim Taeyeon/ Instagram

