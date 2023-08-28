HallyuPopFest returns to Singapore in November, with Big Bang’s Taeyang as headliner

Good news for K-pop fans — the HallyuPopFest is back!

The extravaganza will take place on Nov 12 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, with BIGBANG’s Taeyang as the headliner.

The line-up also includes SF9, Kwon Eunbi (formerly with IZ*ONE), Kep1er and DKZ.

Ticket prices from S$188. They will go on sale on Thursday (Aug 31) at 10am via Ticketmaster.

Mediacorp is the Official Media Partner and will livestream the glamour of the Red Carpet on mewatch, Mediacorp Entertainment YouTube Channel and Mediacorp TikTok.

The first HallyuPopFest was launched in Singapore in 2018. The event returned to Singapore in the following year. In 2022, it travelled to London and Sydney. This year, the festival will also be held in Macau on Oct 21-22.

Connect with HallyuPopFest Singapore 2023 on its website as well as Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube.

Taeyang

DKZ

Kep1er

Kwon Eunbi

SF9

Photos: H.A.H. Entertainment