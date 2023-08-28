Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

8days

HallyuPopFest returns to Singapore in November, with Big Bang’s Taeyang as headliner
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

HallyuPopFest returns to Singapore in November, with Big Bang’s Taeyang as headliner

Tickets go on sale on Aug 31.

HallyuPopFest returns to Singapore in November, with Big Bang’s Taeyang as headliner
By Douglas Tseng
Published August 28, 2023
Updated August 28, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Good news for K-pop fans — the HallyuPopFest is back!

The extravaganza will take place on Nov 12 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, with BIGBANG’s Taeyang as the headliner.

The line-up also includes SF9, Kwon Eunbi (formerly with IZ*ONE), Kep1er and DKZ.

Ticket prices from S$188. They will go on sale on Thursday (Aug 31) at 10am via Ticketmaster.

Mediacorp is the Official Media Partner and will livestream the glamour of the Red Carpet on mewatch, Mediacorp Entertainment YouTube Channel and Mediacorp TikTok.

The first HallyuPopFest was launched in Singapore in 2018. The event returned to Singapore in the following year. In 2022, it travelled to London and Sydney. This year, the festival will also be held in Macau on Oct 21-22. 

Connect with HallyuPopFest Singapore 2023 on its website as well as Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, TikTok  and YouTube.

Taeyang

DKZ

Kep1er 

Kwon Eunbi 

SF9

Photos: H.A.H. Entertainment

Related topics

HallyuPopFest K-Pop Taeyang BIGBANG SF9 Kwon Eunbi Kep1er DKZ

Read more of the latest in

8days Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.