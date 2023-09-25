HallyuPopFest Singapore 2023 slated for November 'postponed indefinitely'
Time to look for alternate entertainment plans on Nov 12.
HallyuPopFest Singapore 2023, the K-pop festival which was supposed to happen on Nov 12 at the Indoor Stadium, has been "postponed indefinitely".
Promoter AEG broke the bad news on social media on Monday (Sep 25): "We deeply regret to inform you that HallyuPopFest Singapore 2023, originally scheduled for November 12th at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, will be postponed indefinitely."
Those who have purchased the tickets will receive a full refund from Ticketmaster through the original mode of payament. Please note: It could take up to 30 business days for refunds to be processed.
The festival, first announced on Aug 28, would have been headlined by BIGBANG's Taeyang. The line-up also featured SF9, Kwon Eubi, Kep1er and DKZ.
The Singapore leg of the HallyuPopFest isn't the only one affected. In a separate Instagram post, the organisers shared that HallyPopFest Macau slated on Oct 21-22 will be cancelled.
