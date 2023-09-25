HallyuPopFest Singapore 2023 slated for November 'postponed indefinitely'

Those who have purchased the tickets will receive a full refund from Ticketmaster through the original mode of payament. Please note: It could take up to 30 business days for refunds to be processed.

The festival, first announced on Aug 28, would have been headlined by BIGBANG's Taeyang. The line-up also featured SF9, Kwon Eubi, Kep1er and DKZ.

The Singapore leg of the HallyuPopFest isn't the only one affected. In a separate Instagram post, the organisers shared that HallyPopFest Macau slated on Oct 21-22 will be cancelled.