HarriAnns founder Harry Tan passes away at 76

HarriAnns is a familiar name for folks who like grabbing a casual, affordable Peranakan meal in Singapore. The cafe chain, with four outlets in locations like Bugis Junction and Suntec City, was started by hawker Harry Tan. He named his business after a portmanteau of his name and his wife Annie.

Harry passed away on Wednesday (Jun 14). He was 76. According to a post shared on HarriAnns’ Facebook page, Harry was diagnosed with colon cancer in March this year. The post also disclosed that “he kept up his amazing positivity and went about his chemotherapy with gusto and determination without complaints about pain or discomfort.”

He went through “four cycles of chemotherapy” and responded well to treatment, but contracted pneumonia and passed away at 2.25pm.

Started his business from a pushcart

Harry started working from a young age, having quit school after his father passed away to help his mother run her food cart. Mother-and-son sold Nonya kueh and glutinous rice in Tiong Bahru, which they cooked on a charcoal stove.

“Life was tough and harsh but without a word of complaint, rain or shine, he supported his mother to make ends meet,” the post detailed, adding that Harry occasionally had to flee from health inspectors with his pushcart.

He later moved his operations to Tiong Bahru Market & Food Centre, where he expanded his kueh repertoire. In 2014, Harry’s son Alan Tan and daughter-in-law Sharon Goh parlayed Harry’s hawker brand into a cafe chain by opening a Peranakan eatery named HarriAnns Nonya Table outside Bugis Junction.

Customers called him a “good man”

The post praised Harry for his “friendly and generous nature”, which made him very popular at Tiong Bahru Market. His “contagious smiles and welcoming demeanour” also endeared him to customers, who lauded him as a “good man”.

The Tiong Bahru hawker stall will be closed till further notice. Harry’s wake — which is open to the public — is held at Blk 145 Jalan Bukit Merah. The cortège will leave for Mandai Crematorium at 12.45pm on Jun 18.

More info on HarriAnns’ outlet locations at www.harrianns.com.

