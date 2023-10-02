Harry Potter’s Tom Felton mishandles magic wand with disastrous results in funny Uber Eats ad

Be careful where you point your wand or else someone can get hurt.

That’s the hard lesson Tom Felton learnt in a recent Uber Eats commercial.

The minute-long Uber Eats Australia ad — for its “Get almost, almost anything” campaign — sees a doleful Felton reminiscing the good old days of him as Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter film series.

To cheer himself up, he orders a magic wand from UberEats (don’t ask, just go with the flow) and guess what? The food delivery company drops off a magic wand right at his front door.

Felton decides to test out the wand by helping his neighbour dispose of a garbage bag of leaves. But the Slytherin House alum accidentally causes his neighbour to vanish instead.

The next thing you know, Felton becomes a person of interest in a missing person’s case.

The ad is pretty hilarious and, if you think about it, rather macabre as well. (We’re pretty sure the neighbour is alive and well, stranded in some alternate dimension.)

For Harry Potter fans out there: if you really want to get your hands on a wand (sans magical properties), get it from Amazon instead.

Watch the Uber Eats video here: