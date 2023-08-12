Haunted Mansion review: Disney theme park ride adaptation will delight kids, bore adults

Photo: TPG News/Click Photos

Heart of Stone: Gal Gadot tries to stop her critics at the door: “C’mon guys, it’s not that bad, right?”

Heart of Stone (PG13)

Starring Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Alia Bhatt

Directed by Tom Harper

Gadot’s latest search for a hit outside the Wonder Woman pictures is all hot air and little excitement, much like her previous Netflix gig Red Notice (or 95% of the streamer’s pricey blockbusters for that matter). Except here Gadot is on her own, carrying the weight of this derivative thriller as a superspy pursuing a hacker. Most of the time she is more blah than badass (sorry!). The characters are bland as fudge while the stuntology is Mission: Impossible-lite (Tom Cruise did it better — and for real) and the pace woefully underpowered. This movie has no heart, just algorithm-driven hardware. (2/5 stars) on Netflix