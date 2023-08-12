Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

8days

Haunted Mansion review: Disney theme park ride adaptation will delight kids, bore adults
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Haunted Mansion review: Disney theme park ride adaptation will delight kids, bore adults

Plus: 100-word movie reviews of Wes Anderson's Asteroid City, Gal Gadot's spy caper Heart of Stone, and the Rambo-meets-John Wick WWII thriller Sisu

Haunted Mansion review: Disney theme park ride adaptation will delight kids, bore adults
By Douglas Tseng
Published August 12, 2023
Updated August 13, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Haunted Mansion: Shush! Bob Iger is about to make a speech…

Haunted Mansion (PG13)

Starring LaKeith Stanfield, Rosario Dawson, Owen Wilson, Tiffany Haddish, Jamie Lee Curtis, Danny DeVito, Chase W Dillon

Directed by Justin Simien

Haunted Mansion, about a family moving into a spectre-infested Gothic manor, isn’t very scary — and that isn’t meant to be a criticism. Look, is this supposed to be scary in the first place? Based on the eponymous four-quadrant Disney theme park attraction, this movie is basically a two-hour promo where the SPFX and set décor overshadow the fright factor. The result? A benign light show for kiddos but a painful bore for adults.  An earlier 2003 adaptation, starring a post-Pluto Nash Eddie Murphy, suffered from the same deficiencies. The new version, however, isn’t as joyless: it offers more funny moments (take a bow, Haddish, Wilson, DeVito). But they aren’t enough to elevate it to a totally-fun level. For that, you have to check out Muppets Haunted Mansion. Now, that’s funny… and half the running time. (2.5/5 stars) out in cinemas

Photos: Disney

Asteroid City: Jason Schwartzman and Tom Hanks have a communication problem. (Ed: No sh*t!)

Asteroid City (M18)

Starring Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton

Directed by Wes Anderson

Anderson’s latest is disappointing… and this is coming from a fan. Given the heaps of memes and spoofs (including a recent The Afterparty episode) inspired by Anderson’s signature aesthetic flooding cyberspace, Asteroid City — about a group of eccentrics congregating at a UFO hotspot in the desert in the 1950s — feels like the lesser work of an artist parodying himself. The characters — way too many vying for airspace — are endearing but there’s an emptiness to their shenanigans. After a while, things become grating. A 2013 SNL skit reimagines Anderson applying his kitschy touch on a horror flick: Make that happen, Wes! (2.5/5 stars) out in cinemas

Photo: UIP

Sisu: Jorma Tommila likes his revenge served cold.

Sisu (M18)

Starring Jorma Tommila, Aksel Hennie, Jack Doolan

Directed by Jalmari Helander

“He’s one motherf****** you don’t want to mess with,” says one bad guy in this socko WWII-set John Wick-meets-Rambo actioner from Finnish helmer Helander (Rare Exports). Too bad he didn’t heed his own advice. The mofo here is Tommila’s stoical retired commando-turned-gold prospector on route to cash in his find, only to have a Nazi platoon get in his way. Baaaad idea. Gnarly and inventive, Sisu’s slays are gruesomely satisfying — heads up, landmines! There’s even a bike-to-plane chase sequence like the one in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, except it’s a few notches higher on the gonzo scale. (3.5/5 stars) out on iTunes and Google Play

Photo: TPG News/Click Photos

Heart of Stone: Gal Gadot tries to stop her critics at the door: “C’mon guys, it’s not that bad, right?”

Heart of Stone (PG13)

Starring Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Alia Bhatt

Directed by Tom Harper

Gadot’s latest search for a hit outside the Wonder Woman pictures is all hot air and little excitement, much like her previous Netflix gig Red Notice (or 95% of the streamer’s pricey blockbusters for that matter). Except here Gadot is on her own, carrying the weight of this derivative thriller as a superspy pursuing a hacker. Most of the time she is more blah than badass (sorry!). The characters are bland as fudge while the stuntology is Mission: Impossible-lite (Tom Cruise did it better — and for real) and the pace woefully underpowered. This movie has no heart, just algorithm-driven hardware. (2/5 stars) on Netflix

Photo: Robert Viglasky/Netflix

Related topics

Movie Reviews Haunted Mansion Sisu Asteroid City Heart Of Stone Gal Gadot

Read more of the latest in

8days Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.