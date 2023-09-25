Hawker sells S$8 'humful' char kway teow with more than 30 cockles despite 'slight loss'

If you love char kway teow, especially when it’s loaded with cockles, make a trip down to Liang Ji The Legendary King.

Housed in a Telok Blangah coffeeshop, the fairly well-known char kway teow stall recently introduced a new offering – punnily named Humful Char Kway Teow – which comes piled with “more than 30” blood cockles. Priced at $8, it is available in three varieties: signature local-style CKT, Penang-style and mala.

Towkay Dominic Neo, 49, who has been in the biz for 20 years, was inspired to offer the dish after a Seremban hawker stall’s cockle-covered char kway teow went viral on social media in Malaysia.

“Some naysayers are skeptical of the gimmick, but you can see for yourself how much cockles there are [on my char kway teow]. I daresay no one in Singapore offers this much cockles with their char kway teow,” the chatty hawker, known for his bright yellow outfits and creative spin on traditional hawker food, tells 8days.sg.

Though Dominic admits he makes a “slight loss” from the offering, he sees it as a form of marketing to attract new and old customers to his stall.

“You have to lose some to gain some,” he says. “I have moved too many times in recent years and a lot of old customers don’t know that my stall is here. Many came after seeing videos of my Humful Char Kway Teow on TikTok.” He plans to offer the dish until he “cannot sustain the losses anymore”.

Liang Ji was forced to move from Xin Tekka food hall when it shut in April 2021, to a coffeeshop at Waterloo Street and then its current premises at Telok Blangah in June 2022 due to rent issues. It counts many past and present politicians, chefs and celebrities as its customers, as evident by the montages of photos plastered on the kopitiam walls.

“George Yeo used to patronise my stall when it was at Waterloo Street. He likes his char kway teow with a lot of hum, and Irene Ang is a fan of the mala one,” shares Dominic.

Business up by 20%

Since launching Humful Char Kway Teow in early September, Dominic has seen business increase by 20 per cent. He gets an average of 15 orders a day for the loaded CKT, which typically sells out around 7pm.

“When I run out of cockles, that’s it. This is why I recommend customers to text me to reserve a plate before coming down,” he says.

Despite the hype around the dish, his basic $5 char kway teow, which comes with more than 10 cockles, is still its bestseller.

“Most people go for the $5 one as it comes with an abundance of hum. Most stalls give you five to seven cockles, while some famous ones omit it or don’t let you add hum. Also, there are a lot of elderly in the neighbourhood. They don’t dare to eat too much hum due to health reasons,” he says.

Besides CKT, the stall also offers other local favourites like oyster omelette and carrot cake in traditional and new-fangled variations like Cheesy Floss Carrot Cake ($6) and Heart-Shaped Mala Bacon Fried Rice ($6).

Taste test

We order the $5 signature char kway teow and the ‘humful’ version to try. The portion sizes of the two are similar. But unlike the regular CKT, which is fried with lup cheong, fishcake, beansprouts, fried pork lard, and egg, the first two ingredients are omitted in the humful version. “I want to shine the focus on the cockles. Also, this is how we used to eat char kway teow in the olden days, without lup cheong and fishcake,” reasons Dominic.

Liang Ji uses fresh, shucked cockles from Malaysia and Indonesia which are served raw by default. You can request to have them cooked if the sight of a layer of raw bivalves, with their deep red flesh, spread over the noodles is too much for you.

Our humful CKT came with 33 cockles, some as big as a 20-cent coin. Succulent and juicy, we enjoy the hit of brininess with every bite. We usually find char kway teow a tad sweet, but this is just right with a good balance of savoury, sweet, and spicy flavours, and light smoky fragrance

. Our only gripe is the dish is a bit too wet due to the juices from the raw hum.

Regular vs Humful CKT

Instead of adding hum on top, the cockles in the regular char kway teow are buried under freshly fried noodles. “Some people are afraid to eat raw cockles, so this cooks them slightly. But for Humful Char Kway Teow, only cockle fans will order the dish and won’t mind that the shellfish is raw. This way, they can take photos of the hum on top too,” says Dominic.

Taste-wise, we prefer the regular CKT, which boasts stronger wok hei and flavours. It is just moist enough and the lup cheong slices add bite and contrast to the sweetness of the sticky sauce. We recommend getting this and topping up $2 for an additional scoop of raw cockles, which is equivalent to “slightly more than 10 hum”, if you want the best of both worlds.

Liang Ji Legendary King is at #02-01, 78A Telok Blangah St 32, S101078. Tel: 8226 5585. Open daily from 10.30am – 8.30pm. Closed on Sep 29. More info on Facebook and Instagram.

