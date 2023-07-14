Hayley Atwell disappointed with Captain Carter's cameo in Doctor Strange 2: 'That wasn't my choice' to instantly kill her off

If you weren’t too thrilled about Hayley Atwell’s early exit as Captain Carter in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, guess what? Atwell isn’t happy about it either.

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Atwell is best known for her role as Peggy Carter in 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger and the two seasons of Agent Carter. In Marvel’s Disney+ series What If…?, she voiced an alternate version of Peggy, Captain Carter, a female iteration of Captain America but British.

Captain Carter later turned up in a cameo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness — only to be killed off after Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch, much to the chagrin of fans.

Addressing the backlash on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Atwell, who's currently starring in Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One, said, “I’m like, ‘That wasn’t my choice!’

“When she was like, ‘I could do this all day’ and then followed by she’s immediately cut in half by a frisbee. And the audience being like, ‘She can’t do it all day. Apparently you can’t, so, egg on your face.’ That doesn’t really serve Peggy very well.”

Elsewhere, Atwell said she shot the cameo after she wrapped Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One (the first of many wraps, no thanks to Covid).

“I went straight from the set of Mission to the airport to LA,” she said. “Put the outfit on — did one costume fitting — then straight in and they were like, ‘Okay, this is the fight…’ and because I had been so like maintaining that level of physicality, I was able to just go [do the stunts].”