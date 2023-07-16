He Yingying asks followers to convince Tyler Ten to join Threads, he says the responses actually deterred him 'a little'

At this point you'd think that all our younger celebs are already on Threads right?

But it looks like Mediacorp actor Tyler Ten, 27, is still on the fence about joining the new social media platform.

On Wednesday (12), Tyler's All That Glitters co-star He Yingying aked her followers on Threads to get Tyler to join the app.

Sharing a selfie of her with Tyler, Yingying wrote: "Hi everyone please convince Tyler to activate a Threads account, I'll show him your responses."

However, Yingying's stunt may have backfired.

When 8days.sg reached out to Tyler, he admitted while he hasn't had the time to explore Threads, the poll has actually put him off joining it "a little".

According to Tyler, it was actually Chantalle Ng, who also stars in All That Glitters, who first told him to "hop on the trend".

He said: "At first I was quite tempted because I saw literally everyone was posting about it and I felt FOMO, but after seeing the responses maybe I'll give it a second thought."

What responses was he talking about?

While ex Mediacorp actress Julie Tan wrote: "Please come to Threads and show your six pack. Bless the internet" and another fan told Tyler that Threads is the "best app right now to engage with [his] followers and fans", there were also netizens who were less than enthusiastic.

"Please don't [join]!! It's addictive!" and "No need Tyler, waste time lol" were some of those responses.

We get why he's so hesitant though. After all, Tyler never had a Twitter account, which is basically the OG Threads, because he's "not the kind of person who likes to share [his] thoughts and feelings online".

But if he really were to create one, would we be expecting to see thirst trap pics or inspirational quotes?

"Both," he laughed. "But I guess I’ll post more about my daily filming snippets and share with my followers".

Seems like Yingying's attempt didn't work out

Photos: He Yingying/Threads, Tyler Ten/Instagram

