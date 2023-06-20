Heartwarming moment: Bruce Willis pictured for first time holding new granddaughter

Bruce Willis has been pictured for the first time holding his new granddaughter.

An image of the dementia-stricken Willis, 68, was shared by his daughter Rumer Willis, 34, as part of a Father’s Day tribute she posted about the Die Hard actor and her partner Derek Richard Thomas.

Rumer is the eldest daughter of Willis from his first marriage to Demi Moore, which ended in 2000. Moore and Willis also have Scout 31, and Talluah, 29.

She captioned a carousel of family images on Instagram including one that showed baseball hat-clad Willis clutching two-month-old Louetta: “Fathers to the old and new. Seeing my father hold my daughter today was something I will treasure for the rest of my life.

“His sweetness and love for her was so pure and beautiful. Papa I’m so lucky to have you and so is Lou. Thank you for being the silliest, most loving, coolest Daddio a girl could ask for. Best Girl Dad in the game….”

Rumer also posted images of Derek with their little girl.

She added in a tribute to her partner in the same post: “Happy 1st Father’s Day. Thank you for building a beautiful garden for Lou to play in and eat from. Thank you for filling the house with music for her to hear Thank you for all the late night diaper changes and silly faces.

“I’m so grateful our girl has a papa that loves her so much and someone so goofy and weird so she knows that’s ok for her to be too. Thank you for the greatest girl I could imagine in my wildest dreams.”