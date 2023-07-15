Here's what these local male stars look like as ah peks
Well, according to TikTok's 'Aged' filter.
If you’re on TikTok, you would have probably seen, or used this trending filter that gives you a glimpse into the future. Or rather, what you look like as an old, wrinkly person.
While some of us have been absolutely horrified by our future mugs, others have realised that they might grow old to look exactly like their parents.
Of course, our celebs have been quick to hop on the bandwagon as well, and here are how these male stars will look like as silver daddies.
Benjamin Kheng
The singer and comedian basically transformed into an elderly man, who speaks and curses in Hokkien.
Tyler Ten
"Looks like my grandpa tho," wrote the Mediacorp actor.
Well, if the filter is to believed, it looks like Tyler is going to age really well. Good genes, probably?
Shawn Thia
Local actress-influencer Samantha Tan, who had a cameo in the TikTok, told Shawn: "You look decent, they say men age like fine wine."
But all he had to say was this: "Look like my father sia."
Ze Liang
The YES 933 DJ went into character for this one. He attempted to mimic the voice of an elderly man before serving us the daddiest of dad jokes: "Boy ah, you know why the coconut tree kena struck by lightning anot?"
Pause for effect, then the punchline: "Because it sway."
Titus Low
Not only did the controversial online personality use the filter on himself, he even tried it on... his baby??
"60 years later probably," he wrote, likely referring to himself 'cos we're sure his daughter is not gonna grow old to look like a little raisin.Photos & TikToks: Benjamin Kheng, Tyler Ten, Shawn Thia, Zhai Siming, Ze Liang, Titus Low
