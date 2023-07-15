Logo
Here's what these local male stars look like as ah peks
Well, according to TikTok's 'Aged' filter.

By Ainslyn Lim
Published July 15, 2023
Updated July 16, 2023
If you’re on TikTok, you would have probably seen, or used this trending filter that gives you a glimpse into the future. Or rather, what you look like as an old, wrinkly person. 

While some of us have been absolutely horrified by our future mugs, others have realised that they might grow old to look exactly like their parents. 

Of course, our celebs have been quick to hop on the bandwagon as well, and here are how these male stars will look like as silver daddies. 

Benjamin Kheng

The singer and comedian basically transformed into an elderly man, who speaks and curses in Hokkien.

Tyler Ten

"Looks like my grandpa tho," wrote the Mediacorp actor. 

Well, if the filter is to believed, it looks like Tyler is going to age really well. Good genes, probably?

Shawn Thia

Local actress-influencer Samantha Tan, who had a cameo in the TikTok, told Shawn: "You look decent, they say men age like fine wine."

But all he had to say was this: "Look like my father sia."

Zhai Siming 

Siming, on the other hand, thinks he "will be a cute uncle".

Ze Liang

The YES 933 DJ went into character for this one. He attempted to mimic the voice of an elderly man before serving us the daddiest of dad jokes: "Boy ah, you know why the coconut tree kena struck by lightning anot?"

Pause for effect, then the punchline: "Because it sway." 

Titus Low

Not only did the controversial online personality use the filter on himself, he even tried it on... his baby?? 

"60 years later probably," he wrote, likely referring to himself 'cos we're sure his daughter is not gonna grow old to look like a little raisin.

Photos & TikToks: Benjamin Kheng, Tyler Ten, Shawn Thia, Zhai Siming, Ze Liang, Titus Low

