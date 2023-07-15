Here's what these local male stars look like as ah peks

If you’re on TikTok, you would have probably seen, or used this trending filter that gives you a glimpse into the future. Or rather, what you look like as an old, wrinkly person.

While some of us have been absolutely horrified by our future mugs, others have realised that they might grow old to look exactly like their parents.

Of course, our celebs have been quick to hop on the bandwagon as well, and here are how these male stars will look like as silver daddies.