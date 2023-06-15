Here’s what went down when Cha Eun Woo visited Sentosa’s Tanjong Beach Club for a Dior event

It’s 6pm on a Wednesday, and the excitement (and humidity) is palpable in the air at Tanjong Beach Club.

Influencers and celebs like Jeanette Aw and Desmond Tan mill about, toting Dior bags in their hands 'cos well, we’re all here to celebrate the launch of the luxury brand’s new La Collection Privée Dioriviera fragrance.



Oh, and catch a glimpse of Cha Eun Woo, member of the K-pop boyband ASTRO and global ambassador for Christian Dior.

Details of the 26-year-old’s appearance in Singapore was only announced a day prior, but of course, his fans did not disappoint.

His appearance at the Dior Beauty ION Orchard Boutique earlier that day caused foot traffic to come to a standstill, with hundreds of fans eagerly awaiting his arrival.

In contrast, the situation at Sentosa was a little more restrained — an estimated 100 fans were outside the beach club hoping to catch the heartthrob up close and personal.

Two sides of the star.

At 7:30pm sharp, Eun Woo made his appearance, dressed in a fetching khaki combo. We wonder if he’s feeling the heat yet 'cos we sure did.

And here’s where the star — who looks even better in person — caught us by surprise.

Appearing just a little bashful, the Korean idol spoke entirely in English during his interview with Sonia Chew, with no need for a translator at all. J'adore, indeed.

Watch a snippet of Eun Woo speaking in English below.

00:22 Min

Speaking about his desire to travel to the south of France for a holiday, Eun Woo went on to describe the latest Dioriviera as a fragance he would use in the summer.

As for the one thing that he’s looking forward to see in Singapore, Eun Woo shared that he was intrigued by the Supertrees at Gardens By The Bay ‘cos of the light show that happens every night.

Just chilling by the pool.

After the interview, he sat down for a breather, but not before playfully pretending to push a member of his entourage into the pool before them, drawing laughs from everyone.

Then, the moment everyone’s been waiting for.



The star turns to leave the VIP section, making a quick trip around the beach club to greet his fans who’ve been waiting for him, with a champagne glass in one hand, and the other raised to wave at everyone. A master of fanservice indeed.

Finally, Eun Woo’s beach club visit came to an end after about an hour, but not before a quick pitstop to take some pictures for the ‘gram.