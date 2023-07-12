Hidden Strike review: Jackie Chan, John Cena team up in serviceable rumble in the desert

Hidden Strike (PG13)

Starring Jackie Chan, John Cena, Pilou Asbæk, Ma Chunrui

Directed by Scott Waugh

Has China forgiven John Cena for his Taiwan-is-a-country snafu? Apparently so. If not, why would the CCP be okay with him and Politburo fanboy Jackie Chan starring in this serviceable rumble in the Middle East? The movie was actually filmed in 2018 but did Cena’s blunder play a part in its delayed release? It's anyone's guess. The JCs play ex-Special Forces soldiers who must overcome personal differences to rescue hostages held captive at an oil refinery seized by mercenaries (led by perennial baddie Asbæk — does he have a ‘No Good Guys’ clause in his contract?). Their odd-coupling schtick is second-rate Rush Hour (cue fist bumps!) and the action is an exhausting mix of recklessness and ridiculousness. Think Mad Max: Fury Road meets Fast & Furious but with the excitement dialed down a few notches. The upside? It isn’t as jingoistic as Vanguard. Phew! More interesting, oddly enough, are the scenes where Chan’s character tries to patch things up with his estranged daughter (Ma Chunrui), who happens to be one of the hostages. First, Ride On. And now, this? One can’t help but read Hidden Strike as another veiled attempt by Chan to reach out to his alienated children in real life. The man has issues. (2.5/5 stars)