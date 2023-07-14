HK reporter claims Andy Lau once yelled at him for '20 minutes straight' and threatened to end his career

A Hong Kong reporter recently claimed in a Douyin video that Heavenly King Andy Lau, 61, called him up to yell at him.

According to the reporter, who goes by the name Zhu Pi, he received an unexpected phone call from Andy years ago.



At that time, he was in the middle of an interview, but when he picked up the call, he was immediately yelled at by Andy “for 20 minutes straight”, with Andy forbidding him from even hanging up the phone.

Apparently, Andy was so angry, he went as far as to threaten Zhu Pi that he would use all his assets and resources to ensure Zhu Pi would never work again as a reporter, and that he would have to resort to begging and sleeping under a bridge.



According to Zhu Pi, Andy was worth about HK$2bil (S$340mil) at that time.

So what did the reporter do to make Andy so angry?



It turns out that Andy, who has always been fiercely protective of his family, was under the impression that Zhu Pi had somehow gotten access to Andy’s family for an interview.

Guess Andy's a family man through and through.

Zhu Pi went on to share that Andy later realised that he had wronged the reporter. He later made amends for his outburst by “rushing over in front of several reporters to hug and apologise” to Zhu Pi in front of TVB.



Sounds like something straight out of a, well, TVB drama, right?

A number of netizens have cast doubts on Zhu Pi’s dramatic retelling, with one writing: “Outrageous, someone like Andy Lau will never do something like this”.



Another wrote: “Are you sure that Andy Lau has your number? The way you’re earnestly spouting rubbish is hilarious”.

There were also some netizens who supported Andy’s actions, reasoning that if Andy was so angry that he resorted to yelling at someone for 20 minutes, the other party must’ve done something really wrong.

“Andy really loves his wife [Malaysian former beauty queen Carol Chu] and daughter. He’s willing to spend a fortune to ensure that they are not in the spotlight,” one netizen said.

Photos: Sinchew Daily, PBE Media