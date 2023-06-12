HK star freaks out after 'multi person mode not supported' prompt pops up when she was editing her selfie taken in hotel

Sometimes one really shouldn't take selfies at unfamiliar places lest you accidentally capture something you don't wish to see...

Former Miss Hong Kong contestant Maggie Leung, 28, learned that the creepy way.

Will Maggie take a selfie again? Well...

Recently, Maggie shared on Instagram that she’d taken a mirror selfie in the gym of the hotel she was staying at.

However, when she wanted to edit said picture in a photo app, she received a prompt which freaked her out.

“Multiple person mode not supported” read the message that popped up.

Maggie said she got spooked and started to wonder: "Was there a second person beside me?"

Unfortunately, she still had to continue staying in the hotel for the night due to work commitments.

And as you can imagine, Maggie was “unable to fall asleep the whole night” as she couldn't stop thinking about the photo.



Her followers have urged her to stop taking selfies in front of a mirror as it will attract, um, friends of the supernatural kind. Or so they claim.

And now we know.

Photos: Maggie Leung/Instagram