HK star Rain Li uses Hermes Birkin bag as dog carrier

Recently, Hong Kong actress Rain Li, 39, shared on Xiao Hong Shu a selfie she'd taken with her puppy Creamy.

In the photo, Creamy was sitting in not a dog carrier but an Hermès Birkin Shadow bag which costs about HK$400K (S$68.8K).

The Birkin Shadow was introduced in 2009 when French fashion designer Jean-Paul Gaultier was Hermès' creative director.

The super rare bag, which gives the optical illusion on whether the front straps and flaps are real or not, was reintroduced into the market with limited pieces in 2019.

It is just one of the many Hermès bags Rain owns.

When she acted in 2022 Hong Kong drama Modern Dynasty, she used her own HK$200K (S$34K) black Hermès Birkin on the show.

She also has a HK$150K (S$26K) Hermès Kelly Pochette, a HK$140K (S$24K) Hermès Kelly Danse and an Hermès Quelle Idole bag (aka Kelly Doll bag) which has a resale value of HK$1.5mil (S$258K).

We're not exactly surprised by Rain's Hermès bag collection given how she has a HK$200mil (S$34mil) net worth.

The actress, who joined showbiz in 2006, is said to be a really good investor when it comes to real estate.

According to reports, Rain now has 12 properties, which are worth more than HK$100mil (S$17.2mil) in total, in places like Hong Kong, Australia, the UK, and Thailand.

Rain and Creamy living the dream life in a Birkin Shadow Bag

What a glorious black Hermès Birkin Bag

All eyes on Rain's Hermès Quelle Idole Bag.

Photos: Rain Li/Weibo/Xiao Hong Shu, hk01