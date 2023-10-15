Home-based F&B business owner Inderpal Singh wins MasterChef Singapore Season 4

A culinary star is born!

After nine weeks of competition, home-based F&B business owner Inderpal Singh, 33, emerged the winner of MasterChef Singapore Season 4.

On Sunday's (Oct 15) finale, Singh edged out business manager Mandy Kee, 41, and administrative officer Tina Amin, 42, in a three-way finale where the contestants had to create a three-course meal, featuring an appetiser, a main dish, and a dessert.

The judges — Chefs Audra Morrice, Damian D’Silva, and Bjorn Shen — had to score each course out of 10.

The finalists were surprised during the dessert round when pastry chef Janice Wong, aka Singapore’s Queen of Desserts, turned up unannounced and sprang a pressure test on them.

Their task: replicate her original creation, the Super Tree Growth — a 10-layered cake comprising of chocolate, mousse and a lava core — inspired by Singapore’s gardens.

Kitchen warriors: MasterChef Singapore Season 4 finalists (from left) — business manager Mandy Kee, administrative officer Tina Amin, and home-based F&B owner Inderpal Singh.

At the end of the day, Singh impressed the judges the most, scoring 76.6 out of 90, besting runner-up Amin by 3.6 points and second runner-up Kee by 8.1 points.

Besides the MasterChef Singapore trophy, Singh also won S$10,000 cash; a collection of Luzerne tableware; a staycation package at Resorts World Sentosa’s Hotel Ora; and a three-month internship at one of RWS’ specialty restaurants.

Singh and Amin also shared a treasure of homewares and appliances from Kraton, KitchenAid and Global Knives. All three finalists also took home a Thermonix each.

In a statement, Singh said, “Proud doesn’t even begin to describe how I feel at this moment. I have dreamt of this moment so many times — and have given myself a reality check that many times, too — but having the trophy in my hands shows that dreams do come true, and gives me the validation that I can become a culinary personality.

"The love and support I have received from family, and the friends and connections whom I have made on this journey will be the fire that fuels my culinary dreams going forward. One day when my daughter reads this, I hope it is as an origin story of how our chain of restaurants started!”

In a CNA Lifestyle profile, Singh said he dreams of making Punjabi food popular in Singapore and fusing it with local flavours and regional ideas. He also planned to use some of the prize money for R&D to set up a restaurant.

Watch the finale here: