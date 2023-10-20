How to cook 'show-off' Peranakan dishes by Violet Oon and eat at Jean Yip’s bungalow for charity

In 2019, culinary icon Violet Oon received the prestigious Lifetime Achievement for Outstanding Contribution to Tourism award from the Singapore Tourism Board for her dedication to promoting our local food heritage and culture, particularly Peranakan cuisine. Speaking to 8days.sg, the energetic 74-year-old founder and co-owner of three namesake modern Peranakan restaurants shared that she felt the need to “live up to the award”. “That same year, I started seven charity projects to mark my seven decades of life as thanksgiving, including an online charity cooking show in collaboration with St Joseph’s Institution students.”

Dedicated to charity work despite "distressing" personal & biz setbacks

Since then, Violet has remained dedicated to charity work. “While the setbacks that I’ve faced personally and also in business are distressing, nothing takes away the fact that I’m truly blessed to have survived a stroke [in 2014] and to have two loving and supportive children. I always feel that community service and engagement are super important, otherwise we would have no idea of the challenges that people who are less fortunate than us face.”

In 2022, the restaurateur and her two children initiated legal action against their business partner, Manoj Murjani, and his luxury and lifestyle company Group MMM, with the aim of buying out his stake. Violet’s family has filed two cases with the High Court – an oppression case and a winding-up case – against Manoj and Group MMM. She declined to comment on the lawsuit, as the court’s final verdict is still pending.

Her latest charity initiative, “Empowering Lives: Food for Good”, is a fundraiser for Community Chest, which supports more than 100 social service agencies to empower the lives of those in need, including children with special needs, adults with disabilities and persons with mental health conditions.

“It’s the 40th anniversary of Community Chest this year and I thought it’d be nice to get the F&B community together to give back to society,” she shares. To celebrate the occasion, Violet has rallied hotels, restaurant owners and other industry peers as well as friends from her expansive network to organise a series of cooking workshops, private dinners and other culinary events to raise funds for Community Chest.

Master restaurant-style Peranakan dishes

Come January, the grande dame of Peranakan cuisine will be leading a class aptly named “Secrets of the Peranakan Kitchen”, where participants will learn to cook dishes that are worthy of being served at a “tok panjang” (a grand Peranakan feast at a long table).

“I’m not here to teach simple dishes. We’re talking ‘show-off’ dishes. When you cook for your family and friends, it’s gratifying to impress them,” the veteran chef says playfully. “These dishes that we’ll create are as elevated as what’s served at my restaurants.”

The menu includes Bakwan Kepiting Soup & Goreng (a new twist on pork and crab meatballs, reimagined as stuffed crab), Sambal Udang Petai, Chap Chye and Kueh Kochi (glutinous rice dumpling stuffed with shredded coconut and palm sugar). Priced at $400 per person, the class will be held at Violet Oon Singapore at Jewel and includes a tasting at the restaurant.

Given Violet’s witty nature and profound knowledge of Peranakan culture and cooking, you can expect her class to be filled with fascinating anecdotes on top of useful techniques like julienning a cucumber “Nyonya style” as opposed to French and Chinese methods.