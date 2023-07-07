How To Enjoy The Biggest Discounts At Amazon’s Biggest Sale Of The Year On Jul 11-12 — A Guide To Amazon Prime Day 2023

Prime Day, Amazon’s biggest sale of the year is happening on July 11 and 12. You’ve heard all about the two-day affair where there’ll be chock full of epic deals and discounts sitewide. Expect bargains on everything from tech and home gadgets to toys and health products, and brands like Bose, Lego, Muji, Foreo, Sennheiser, Sukin, Epitex, and so many more it’s impossible to list them all. On top of that, you’ll also get to shop Prime Day deals on international stores like Amazon US and Japan on Amazon.sg.

So where do you start? We’re here to help.

#1: How to get access to Prime Day — for free — if you’re not a member

Only Prime members can shop Prime Day deals. Not a member yet? Here’s how you can still enjoy massive discounts on Prime Day — for free. Just sign up for a 30-day free trial here to get access to Prime Day deals without forking out a single cent.

Prime member perks include exclusive discounts, and fast and free delivery for both international and local orders (sometimes even as quick as the next day), as well as two-hour same-day delivery on Amazon Fresh. Plus, it gives you unlimited access to Prime Video. And this is just the tip of the iceberg.

When the free trial ends, membership costs $2.99 per month and can be cancelled anytime.

#2: Do not wait until Prime Day to sign up for the free trial.

Pro-tip: Sign up for the free 30-day trial now ’cos Amazon has already released early Prime Day deals that you can shop, stat.

Scroll on for some early deals to shop:

$165.37 (exclusive Prime price)

$60.59 (59 per cent off)

$13.91 (64 per cent off)

$35.87 (40 per cent off)

See all of Amazon's early Prime Day deals here.

#3: Browse early, and set alerts

Prime members can set deal alert notifications not only to their recent Amazon searches but also recently viewed items. So if there’s something you’re eyeing, create these deal alerts and you’ll receive push notifications on Prime day when the prices drop.

#4: Stack vouchers and discounts

What’s better than a discount? Even more discounts that you can stack on top of it. Here are a few notable ones to take note of for Prime Day.

Exclusive promo code for Mediacorp readers : 20 per cent off with no minimum spend, capped at $15 discount. Promo code: MCPD23. Full details here

: 20 per cent off with no minimum spend, capped at $15 discount. Promo code: MCPD23. Full details here New Prime members: Get $5 off $25 for Prime Day 2023 purchases

Amazon vouchers: Browse which products have vouchers here and make sure you check the ‘Apply voucher’ box on the product page (pictured below).

Promo codes and payment methods to take advantage of during Prime Day: DBS/POSB: Cardholders get $15 off with $120 minimum spend. Code: DBSPDA23 Citi Mastercard holders: $15 off with $120 or more spent. Code: CITIMCPDA23 UOB cardholders: $12 off with $100 or more spent. Code: UOBPDA23 HSBC cardholders: $12 with $120 min spend. Code: HSBCPDA23 Atome: $20 off with $200 min spend. Code: ATOMEPD PayLater by Grab: $20 off with $200 min spend. Code: GRABPD PayNow: 2 per cent off purchases, no minimum spend



