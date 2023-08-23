How to have smooth, shiny ‘glass hair’ that’s trending on TikTok and Xiaohongshu with just 3 haircare products… and cling wrap

First, there was glass skin. Now, there’s ‘glass hair’ trending on TikTok and Xiaohongshu. You know, when one’s mane is so smooth and silky that it glistens and shines, er, like glass with all that hydration and moisture. It’s the kind of effect that’s usually only possible after a visit to the salon.

But there's a home haircare routine that's trending among TikTokers and Xiaohongshu users at the moment. It’s not a case of simply slapping on hair product on your mane and hoping for the best.

The viral trend, which has garnered over five million views on TikTok, is a home hair treatment routine that results in salon-worthy ‘glass hair' with just three products. It involves mixing hair mask with hair oil and baby oil, among other steps. Here’s a step-by-step guide to achieving the ‘glass hair’ look at home.

Step 1: Mix hair mask with baby oil.

TikToker @calistatee mixes hair mask, baby oil and hair oil in a 3:1:1 ratio. Others, however, have not been so strict about the recipe, with some omitting the use of baby oil.

At the heart of the original trend is the Shiseido Fino Premium Touch Hair Mask. Fans swear that the Shiseido hair mask, touted to be the number one haircare product on Japanese beauty website @Cosme, has given their hair shine and softness like no other.

Shiseido Fino Premium Touch Hair Mask ($13.40). Buy it on Amazon

But that’s not to say you can’t try it with other hair masks and oils, as some TikTokers have done and achieved similar effects.

Here are five other hair masks and hair oils you can use to achieve salon-worthy hair at home.

Tsubaki Premium Hair Mask ($14.85)

Another well-loved hair mask from Japan is this Tsubaki iteration. Using the Rich Innovative Permeation Technology, camellia oil and royal jelly can deeply nourish tresses with minimal waiting time.

Tsubaki Premium Hair Mask ($14.85). Buy it on Amazon

OGX Extra Strength Damage Remedy + Coconut Miracle Oil Hair Mask ($17.94)

Coconut oil has been well-known for helping hair look and feel softer and shinier and that’s the main ingredient in OGX’s hair mask. Best for medium to coarse hair textures and dry hair types who need extra moisture and frizz control.

OGX Extra Strength Damage Remedy + Coconut Miracle Oil Hair Mask ($17.94). Buy it on Amazon

Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Hair Mask ($209)

This Briogeo hair mask has been a cult favourite since its launch. Made with 97 per cent naturally derived ingredients, the formula nourishes with rosehip oil, B vitamins and algae extract to renew all hair types. Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Hair Mask ($209). Buy it at Sephora.sg.

Oribe Gold Lust Transformative Masque ($38.15)

For those who want to splurge on efficacious haircare, Oribe’s the brand to go to. White tea, baobab and jasmine extracts work in conjunction with a bio-restorative complex to repair and strengthen each fibre while adding shine and volume.

Oribe Gold Lust Transformative Masque ($38.15). Buy it on Amazon

Moroccanoil Intense Hydrating Mask ($50)

At the core of each Moroccanoil product is the star ingredient argan oil which adds moisture and smoothness. Besides that, a cocktail of lightweight silicones, glycerin and linseed extract condition, soften and hydrate without weighing hair down.

Moroccanoil Intense Hydrating Mask ($50). Buy it on Amazon

Gya Labs Organic Jojoba Oil ($14.99)

An Amazon bestseller, the Gya Labs organic jojoba oil can be used to condition the hair, skin, face and nails due to the plant oil’s similarity with human sebum. In short, the multi-purpose oil can be used wherever that needs extra slip.

Gya Labs Organic Jojoba Oil ($14.99). Buy it on Amazon

SheaMoisture 100% Pure Argan Oil ($20.41)

This SheaMoisture pure argan oil is another multi-tasking option for those looking for a moisturising plant oil that can be used anywhere on the body. Argan oil is rich in essential fatty acids and vitamin E.

SheaMoisture 100% Pure Argan Oil ($20.41). Buy it on Amazon

Gisou Honey Infused Hair Oil ($50.29)

Gisou’s popular hair oil has been buzzing across social media as fans love the honey-enriched hair oil to add moisture, softness and shine back to their tresses. In case you didn’t know, honey is a natural humectant too. Gisou Honey Infused Hair Oil ($50.29). Buy it on Amazon

Ouai Hair Oil ($49)

Ouai was founded by celeb hairstylist Jen Atkins and its products have since been well-loved among Hollywood stars. Its hair oil consists of sunflower seed, amaranth and borage oil and galanga root extract to condition hair and impart both UV and heat protection.

Ouai Hair Oil ($49). Buy it on Sephora.sg.

Lucido-L Argan Rich Oil Hair Treatment Oil ($12.24)

A J-beauty classic that doesn’t break the bank, the lightweight Lucido-L hair oil likewise uses argan oil as its main ingredient to nourish and add shine to hair without imparting grease or stickiness.

Lucido-L Argan Rich Oil Hair Treatment Oil ($12.24). Buy it on Amazon.

Step 2: Apply the concoction on your hair.

Once mixed, slather the concoction across the mids and ends of your hair. You can do this after shampooing and towel-drying your hair, or on dry hair that needs to be washed after the treatment.

Step 3: Wrap hair.

For better absorption, wear a shower cap or, if you have longer hair, bun your hair and wrap it in cling wrap. This adds heat to warm up the strands for better absorption.

Step 4: Let the formula soak into the hair for at least 10 minutes.

After 10 to 20 minutes, rinse the mask off before drying and styling your hair.

Step 5: Blowdry hair.

Some TikTokers blowdry their hair until it’s about 80 per cent dry, then apply more hair oil to hair ends, and continue drying hair, this time on the hairdryer's coldest setting. And voila, say hello to soft, shiny and manageable ‘glass hair’. Treat your tresses to this home treatment once a week.