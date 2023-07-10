How to score Amazon Prime Day deals before it even starts on July 11 — take a look at what’s going on sale

The annual Amazon Prime Day sale is back on July 11 and 12 this year. For the uninitiated, Amazon Prime Day is the shopping event of the year for the e-commerce platform as we can score great deals and discounts on everything from beauty and toys (like these Lego sets) to kitchenware and tech.

But what if we told you that you could score some of these deals earlier? Thanks to the time difference (Japan is an hour ahead of Singapore), the Amazon Japan store actually starts its Amazon Prime Day sale at 11pm on July 10 (SG time). This means you can quickly cart out the discounts you’ve been eyeing before it sells out (and sleep earlier, too!).

Here are some of our favourite items that are going on sale at the Amazon Japan store on Amazon Prime Day.

These Niashot patches are for those struggling with dark under-eye circles or hyperpigmentation. Ten percent niacinamide, cica extract, and hyaluronic acid are delivered via microneedles to target and treat the area you want to deal with. Leave the patches for at least five hours (or overnight) for best results.

Niashot 10 Micro Needles. Buy it here

Whether you’re a collector of adorable kitchenware or a regular dinner party host looking to jazz up your collection, the pumpkin-shaped Staub ceramic cocotte is for you. Use it to cook and serve individual portions of soups, pies and more. The ceramic retains heat well too so it will keep food warm longer.

Staub 40500-325 Paprika Cocotte in Orange. Buy it here

It’s time to make the switch to finally enjoy the convenience afforded by wireless earbuds with a hefty discount on Amazon Prime Day. These Jabra earbuds are built with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) so you can hear music or phone conversations clearly while on the go. A full charge also gives you up to 25 hours of use with ANC.

Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless Earbuds in Titanium Black. Buy it here

A great knife not only stands the test of time, but it is also safer to use in the kitchen. Zwilling constructed this knife using stainless steel treated with its proprietary Froideur ice-hardening process to ensure the blade remains durable and sharp for longer. It also has an ergonomic handle to reduce fatigue and aid grip.

Zwilling J.A, Henckels Twin Fin II Santoku Knife 180mm. Buy it here

Looking to save some money but don’t want to give up on cafe-worthy cappuccinos? Use the Bodum frother made of heat-resistant borosilicate glass and stainless steel to make them yourself at home. Add heated milk and move the frother up and down until you get the desired milk and foam consistency. You can also use the frother in the microwave.

Bodum 1446-01 Latteo Milk Frother. Buy it here

Whether you love or hate them, Crocs are here to stay. They’ve even gotten a revival among the stylish set in recent years. So if you can’t beat them, join them — especially when a pair is going on sale. You can also personalise these waterproof sandals with Jibbitz shoe charms.

Crocs Classic Bubble Block Slide Unisex-Adult Clog in Flamingo. Buy it here

Consisting of a blade, nail file, screwdriver, scissors and key ring, the Victorinox pocket knife is a handy tool to keep within arm's reach. After all, you only know how much you need any of these once you really need them. Stash them with your keys or bag whenever you travel.

Victorinox 0.6221.401G Classic SD Precious Alox Collection Pocket Knife 58mm in Iconic Red. Buy it here

Did you know that the fitting glass silhouette can enhance the drinking experience? These Riedel glasses are explicitly made for oaked chardonnay to allow the bouquet of the wine to develop correctly. These crystal glasses are also dishwasher-safe.

Riedel Extreme Oaked Chardonnay Wine Glasses 4441/97. Buy it here

Quench dry, dull and frizzy tresses with the Hair Recipe hair oil made with Japanese rice bran oil. The formula is made without silicones, sulphates, paraben, mineral oil and colouring agents and can also be used to care for your hands and body.

Hair Recipe Wanomi Sarataro Rice Oil Hair Oil. Buy it here

But if your skin requires some hefty TLC, tap on the Neutrogena body lotion targeted for ultra-dry skin. The lotion contains 99 per cent pure glycerin that draws hydration to the skin and balances moisture levels. Meanwhile, allantoin and panthenol in the fragrance-free salve further soothe the skin.

Neutrogena Norwegian Formula Intense Repair Body Lotion. Buy it here