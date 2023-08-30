Hyun Bin’s new photos of wife Son Ye Jin show he’s the perfect Insta husband

And we thought Korean heartthob Hyun Bin, 40, couldn't be more of a dream husband.

Son Ye Jin, 41, whom Hyun Bin tied the knot with last March, recently shared pictures of herself at a golf course. She also credited Hyun Bin for the photos.

In her first set of pics, Ye Jin said she had asked Hyun Bin to make her legs look longer. Instead, he made her "entire body appear super long”.

She later posted another set of photos, this time praising Hyun Bin for taking notes. “Am I getting better?? His photography skills are getting better!” she wrote.

Legs for days

Many of Ye Jin’s followers, including her pal, actress Uhm Jiwon, were amused by her post.

“It looks like he’s made your legs appear too long?” joked Jiwon, whose comment was also echoed by actress Lee Min Jung.

Netizens also asked Ye Jin share a selfie with her and her “photographer” Hyun Bin in her next post.

Recent photos of the happy couple have been few and far between, so we certainly hope Ye Jin considers their request.