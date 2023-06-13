'I hope everyone will remember me with black hair': Lin Chiling, 48, announces retirement from showbiz

Guess this was something we all saw coming. Taiwanese actress-model Lin Chiling, 48, announced her retirement from showbiz during a recent appearance on The Echo Of Life, a talk show hosted by her pal Kevin Tsai.

Chiling married Japanese popstar Akira, 41, in 2019, and welcomed their baby son in January 2022.



Since then, she has stepped back considerably from the spotlight, with only an occasional magazine photoshoot or event appearance.

While chatting with Kevin about her son, Chiling admitted that isn't as physically strong as she used to be, and that she gets tired just trying to keep up with her one-year-old son.

That little hand is all we get to see when it comes to Chiling's son.

Then, when Kevin asked if Chiling intends to return to showbiz once her son’s all grown up, Chiling dropped the bombshell that she does not intend to do so as she would be too old by then.

“Add the years up and you’ll understand why,” Chiling said.

When Kevin countered her by sharing that it’ll only be about 15 more years, Chiling then said: “I hope to be the [same] Chiling jie jie in everyone’s heart. I hope that in the future, when my hair’s all white, everyone will still remember me with black hair, a warm personality and a smile.”

Looks like Chiling’s dead firm in her decision to retire from showbiz. However, there’s one caveat. The actress-model is still willing to make public appearances for charitable causes.

Chiling established her own charity foundation, Chiling Charity Foundation in 2011, which raises funds for children in need.

Watch Chiling’s appearance on The Echo Of Life below: