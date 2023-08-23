'I lost 2 scholarships within a week': National sprint queen Shanti Pereira on the toughest period in her career, and how she bounced back

Speaking about how she approaches trainings and setbacks when racing, Shanti said: “It takes me really, really long to come out of a bad race or training session.”

The sprinter is currently in Budapest to compete in the World Athletics Championships.

She went on to add that training overseas, and seeing how other athletes are the same with these bad races or days really helped her adjust her perspective.



“I kind of realised that it’s not just me that has bad days, it’s all of us. It sucks to see, but it happens to everyone, and there’s really nothing much you can do about what’s happened in the past,” she said.

And in the same vein, that is how she managed to pick herself up from a slump she went through in 2018.

In 2018, Shanti suffered a “grade 2 hamstring strain” that put her out of commission for a month.



The injury, which resurfaced again right after she got back on the tracks, meant she would not be at her best at the Asian Games that year.

“I was on the Sports Excellence Scholarship since 2016, but my goal for that scholarship was to potentially medal at that Asian Games in 2018,” she said, adding that there was just not enough time for her to prepare and get herself back into tip-top condition for the games.

“I lost the [Sports Excellence] scholarship 'cos I didn’t hit the goal. It was just a very difficult time for me,” Shanti shared.

At that time, Shanti was a Year 2 student pursuing accountancy at the Singapore Management University (SMU). She was also a recipient of the university’s Yip Pin Xiu Scholarship. The scholarship meant that Shanti would receive a full waiver of tuition fees for four years, as well as an allowance of up to S$12,000.

“I had a minimum GPA to keep, but I couldn’t hit it, so I lost that scholarship as well [after losing the Sports Excellence Scholarship]. It happened within a week of each other, and was one of the hardest things I had to go through,” Shanti said.

She went on to share that after the final decision regarding her scholarships were conveyed to her through a face-to-face meeting, she all but ran from the room, in an attempt to hide the tears that were already coming out.

"I just went to my car and bawled my eyes out," Shanti said.

That period between 2018 and early 2022 was particularly tough for Shanti, who shared that she went through an “identity crisis” as she wasn’t doing well in track then, and was also struggling with the realisation that she was not interested in pursuing a career in accountancy.

But thankfully, she managed to overcome this slump, going on to achieve stellar results in track and field in 2023, and hopefully, for many more years to come.

Photos: Shanti Pereira/Instagram, R U OKAY?/YouTube