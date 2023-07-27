'I love you oppa!': Local fans go crazy seeing Korean footballer Son Heung Min after Tottenham Hotspur game at National Stadium

Yesterday (Jul 27), English football team Tottenham Hotspur played in a friendly match against Singapore Premier League team Lion City Sailors at the National Stadium.

More than 25,000 people showed up in the stands to watch the game, which saw the Spurs defeating the Singapore team 5-1.

While many were content to watch went down on the pitch from a distance, some fans were lucky enough to catch their favourite player up-close.

TikToker user and local Spurs fan @hendospurs shared a clip of Tottenham player Son Heung Min after the game.



According to the caption, the Korean forward was the “only person to walk down the rows to thank the fans” post-match.

Song Heung Min, or the “most likeable player” according to hendospurs, could be seen walking close to the barricades, waving at fans who erupted in cheers.

And by erupted in cheers, we mean the fans really went crazy screaming their love and support for the player.

“I love you Sonny! I love you Oppa!” yelled a man, whom we assume is hendospurs himself.

Others could be heard repeatedly squealing "Sonny” in the background as well.

“I’ve lost my voice at this point,” wrote hendospurs towards the end of this video. But it was totally worth it right?

Watch the TikTok below.